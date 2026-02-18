Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani's APSEZ, French port Marseille Fos sign pact to boost connectivity

Adani's APSEZ, French port Marseille Fos sign pact to boost connectivity

The initial pact proposes the creation of an IMEC Ports Club to enhance coordination among key ports along the IMEC route and reinforce connectivity between India and the European Union

Adani Ports

The collaboration will focus on promoting the IMEC route as a sustainable, secure and competitive alternative for Eurasian trade.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has signed a memorandum of understanding with France's Port of Marseille Fos to deepen cooperation on trade facilitation, port innovation and energy transition, strengthening connectivity along the IndiaMiddle EastEurope Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The initial pact proposes the creation of an IMEC Ports Club to enhance coordination among key ports along the IMEC route and reinforce connectivity between India and the European Union. The development completes the IMEC pathway for India-EU trade, boosted by the Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU, termed "the mother of all deals" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

The MoU was signed during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, aligning the expanding India-France strategic partnership with the broader IMEC and India-EU trade vision, APSEZ said in a statement.

Launched at the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi, IMEC is a 6,000-km multimodal connectivity initiative linking India and Europe through integrated maritime routes, rail networks, digital systems and clean energy pathways.

On IMEC's eastern gateway, APSEZ's ports at Mundra and Hazira serve as a multimodal logistics hub connecting South Asia to West Asia. Marseille Fos will strengthen the corridor's western European gateway, adding about 70 million tonne of capacity and extending IMEC's reach deeper into Europe.

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh

Cong alleges use of benami funds to amass large stakes in Adani Group

Gautam Adani

Adani group commits $100 billion for RE-powered AI data centres

Data centre, artificial intelligence, Technology

Adani Group plans to invest $100 bn in AI-ready data centres by 2035

Trade exports

Gold, silver rally drove January import bill up 19%; exports increased 0.6%

India US Trade Deal, import tariffs, US tariff hikes, Trade exports

India creates 44 tariff lines in Budget 2026 to map US market accesspremium

Marseille Fos is among Europe's largest integrated multimodal port ecosystems. The partnership aims to establish a structured pathway to facilitate India-EU trade flows.

The collaboration will focus on promoting the IMEC route as a sustainable, secure and competitive alternative for Eurasian trade through joint campaigns, trade fairs, roadshows and B2B engagements. It will also focus on technical exchange and capacity building in port digitalisation, smart port platforms, data interoperability, cybersecurity, alternative fuels, shore power supply and low-carbon bunkering.

It will develop the Mundra-Marseille Fos Green Maritime Corridor and co-found the IMEC Ports Club to institutionalise dialogue among corridor ports and coordinate policy and investment inputs.

"India has already taken a leadership role in advancing this corridor, and with the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, trade between the participating countries is expected to grow manifold," said Ashwani Gupta, CEO, APSEZ.

"At APSEZ, our ports in Hazira and Mundra on India's western coast have already established a seamless pathway across the first and middle legs of the corridor. With this MoU with the Port of Marseille Fos in France, we have now successfully connected the final leg to Europe."  This partnership will significantly accelerate the exchange of information and materials among all participating nations, further strengthening economic cooperation and supply-chain resilience, he said.

Herve Martel, CEO of the Port of Marseille Fos, added: "India and Marseille stand at the two extremities of this future trade backbone, giving both ports a major responsibility in structuring and energizing this new route. Together, we intend to mobilize and federate the ports involved, and to act as strong advocates of a more efficient, resilient and sustainable connection between our regions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Philipp Navratil, Nestle, Nestle CEO

Nestle CEO, management under pressure as infant formula crisis adds to woes

Nissan

2026 will be year of brand resurgence for Nissan in India, says MD

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Wegovy copycat to be priced competitively with 50-60% discounts: Dr Reddy's

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, TCS

Tata Sons board meet next week likely to steer leadership dialoguepremium

Nandan Nilekani, chairman, Infosys & cofounder, EkStep Foundation

Real challenge lies in execution of AI: Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani

Topics : Adani Ports Trade exports Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch