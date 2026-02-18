Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / French major Valeo plans to invest $236.7 million to expand sales in India

French major Valeo plans to invest $236.7 million to expand sales in India

Valeo said it would be investing more than $236.7 million in the coming years to expand its presence in India

Valeo

Valeo unveiled plans to ​increase its sales in India (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French car parts maker Valeo unveiled plans to ​increase its sales in India, with ​its new initiatives announced alongside ‌President Emmanuel Macron's trip to India this week which is expected to yield new deals for French companies.

Valeo said it would be investing more than 200 million euros ($236.7 million) in the coming years to expand its presence in India and that these ‌new investments were aimed at tripling Valeo's sales in India to around 700 million euros by 2028.

Valeo added it had been selected to supply electric powertrains for a range of vehicles ​under the 'Born Electric' passenger vehicle platform of Indian company Mahindra & ‌Mahindra and that this strategic partnership had a total order ​value ‌of close to $1 billion.

 

"India is a key ‌pillar of Valeo's global growth and innovation roadmap, and we are committed ‌to significantly ​expanding our ​engineering centers and industrial footprint," said Valeo CEO Christophe Perillat in a ‌statement.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

