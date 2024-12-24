Business Standard

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 | 09:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Dabur sues Patanjali Ayurved over 'disparaging' Chyawanprash advertisement

Dabur sues Patanjali Ayurved over 'disparaging' Chyawanprash advertisement

The lawsuit alleges that an advertisement featuring Patanjali Ayurved founder Baba Ramdev falsely claims that only Patanjali's Chyawanprash is 'original'

Patanjali

In September 2017, too, Dabur had taken Patanjali to court for disparaging advertisements against its Chyawanprash. | Photo Shutterstock

Kshitiz Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading consumer goods firm Dabur on Tuesday filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against rival Patanjali Ayurved, seeking to restrain it from running 'disparaging' advertisements against its Chyawanprash products, according to a report from Bar and Bench. While Justice Mini Pushkarna was initially inclined to refer the case to mediation, she finally listed it for hearing in the last week of January after Dabur pressed for immediate relief. 
 
The lawsuit alleges that an advertisement featuring Patanjali Ayurved founder Baba Ramdev falsely claims that only Patanjali's Chyawanprash is 'original' and thus authentic while other Chyawanprash manufacturers lack knowledge of ‘Ved’ (or Vedas) and ‘Ayurved’, both considered traditional sources of knowledge, thus making their Chyawanprash inauthentic or fake versions. 
 
 
According to the report, Swami Ramdev is quoted as saying in the advertisement, "Jinko Ayurved aur Vedo ka gyaan nahi, Charak, Sushrut, Dhanwantari aur Chyawanrishi ke parampara mei ‘original’ Chyawanprash kaise bana payenge?” (Those who don't have knowledge of Ayurved and Ved, how will they make 'original' Chyawanprash in the tradition of Charak, Sushrut, Dhanwantari and Chyawanrishi). All four historical figures mentioned in the commercial are regarded as accomplished practitioners of the Ayurvedic system of medicine.  
 
Appearing for Dabur, senior advocate Akhil Sibal contended that such claims mislead consumers. He cited the Drugs and Cosmetics Act to highlight that all Chyawanprash are bound by law to adhere to specific ingredients as outlined in Ayurvedic texts. He argued that alleging Dabur’s Chyawanprash – which commands a 61.6 per cent market share in the segment – as being inauthentic damages its reputation. 
 
Sibal further contended that Patanjali Ayurved is a habitual offender. He also cited Supreme Court orders in the contempt petition registered against the company for airing misleading advertisements against modern systems of medicine. He told the court that Patanjali has run these advertisements around 900 times over the past three days on various TV channels such as Colors, Star, Zee, Sony and Aaj Tak, and also published it in the Delhi edition of the newspaper Dainik Jagran. Sibal argued that this has the potential to impact the minds of the public. 
 
Appearing for Patanjali Ayurved, senior advocate Jayant Mehta questioned the maintainability of the suit, and sought time to file a response.  
 
In September 2017, too, Dabur had taken Patanjali to court for disparaging advertisements against its Chyawanprash, saying its ‘trade dress and packaging’ were similar to Dabur’s and were liable to fool consumers.  

More From This Section

Fashion industry

V2 Retail aims for Rs 2,800 crore revenue; 250 stores in two years

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

DGCA slaps Akasa Air with Rs 10 lakh penalty over boarding denial

Gavel, law

Action likely against AbbVie executive who signed self-declaration

Bonds

IRFC raises Rs 2,840 cr through 10-year bonds at 7.15% interest rate

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL begins Rs 6,100 cr pre-project activities on Andhra refinery

Topics : Dabur Patanjali Ayurved Ramdev Patanjali Ayurveda Patanjali Ayurved Patanjali Baba Ramdev Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Market TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentPakistan China J-35 Jet DealUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon