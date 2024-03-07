Sensex (    %)
                             
Delhi HC issues contempt notice to Go First RP over aircraft maintenance

Go First RP had earlier cited lack of funds for the inability to retain aircraft maintenance staff

Go First

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

The Delhi High Court has issued a contempt notice to the Resolution Professional (RP) of insolvent airline Go First for not maintaining the leased aircraft.

Although the RP, Shailendra Ajmera, hasn’t been asked to attend the court, he has been asked to explain why contempt proceedings shouldn’t be initiated against him.
The RP has, however, agreed to hand over the task of maintenance of the aircraft to the lessor. The lessor has sought time to respond to this suggestion before the next hearing on 15 March.

The court, on 1 March, had observed that the RP was unable to maintain the aircraft as per its records. Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju had told the RP to tell the court if they would hand over the maintenance of the aircraft in question to a third-party facility or the lessors. 

This was on a plea of contempt filed by lessor DAE (SY22) 13 Ireland Designated Activity Company in November last year against the RP for not complying with the court’s orders to provide maintenance records to the lessors.

Ten out of fourteen lessors in the case supported the plea for contempt proceedings against the RP. The RP had told the court in December last year that aircraft lessors have proposed a third-party agency to provide documentation and maintenance of the aircraft.

The RP said that certain aircraft lessors, namely SMBC Aviation Capital, Aviation Capital Group, Jackson Square Aviation, and EOS Aviation (cumulatively owning 23 Aircraft) held in-person meetings with them on 9 November in Mumbai wherein the said lessors proposed a third-party agency as the MRO/ CAMO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul/Continuing airworthiness management organisation) tasked to provide aircraft documentation and undertake maintenance of the aircraft.

It was informed by the lessors that once a contract is executed with the proposed MRO, a communication will be issued to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seeking the required approvals to allow the said MRO to proceed with maintenance activities on the aircraft, the RP told the court.

The RP also told the court that the lack of operational cash flows has made it impossible for it to retain technical professionals entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining the aircraft.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 13 February extended the insolvency process of the grounded airline Go First by 60 days after the RP of the airline told the tribunal that some parties had expressed interest in taking over the carrier.

Managing director of budget carrier SpiceJet Ajay Singh, and Busy Bee Airways have jointly submitted a bid of Rs 16 billion ($193.10 million) for the airline. The airline has also received a financial bid from Sharjah-based Sky One Airways, which is lower than the competing bid.

Go First filed for voluntary insolvency on 2 May under Section 10 of IBC, and on 10 May, the NCLT admitted Go First’s insolvency plea. The aircraft’s lessors had then filed an appeal against the NCLT order in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). The NCLAT upheld the NCLT order, and the matter was sent back to the NCLT.

Meanwhile, the lessors have also filed a case in the Delhi High Court against the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, seeking to release their aircraft.
Topics : Delhi High Court airlines Aviation sector Airline sector

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

