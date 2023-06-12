Gangwal family may sell up to 8% stake in Indigo via block deals by July



The stake is valued at Rs 7,437 crore taking into account today's share closing price of Rs 2,411 a share. The airline's total market valuation was Rs 92,957 crore. The Rakesh Gangwal family, which owns 30 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation, may sell upto 8 per cent stake in India's largest private airline via block deals by July.



On February 18, 2022, Gangwal had resigned from the board of directors of the company, stating that he will gradually reduce his equity stake over the next five years. One of the founder of Indigo, Gangwal was the president and CEO of US Airways Group from 1998 until his resignation in 2001. He was later head of travel technology firm, Worldspan Technologies. He later set up Indigo airline with Rahul Bhatia. The family is bringing its stake down since September last year when it first sold a tranche of 2.8 per cent worth Rs 2,000 crore. The family sold another 4 per cent stake in February this year for Rs 2,900 crore. "Institutional investors have been approached by investment bankers seeking their interest in the stake. The stock has done well so far this year due to suspension of operations by rival Go First and cooling aircraft fuel prices," said a banker.



Both founders of the airline, the Bhatia family and Gangwal family earlier held equal stake in the airline. The Bhatia family currently owns 37 per cent stake in the airline, per data with the stock exchanges. Gangwal and Bhatia were locked in a battle over the running of the airline with Gangwal finally deciding to sell his stake gradually. An email sent to Gangwal did not elicit any response till going to press. Bankers said depending on the demand, the shares will be sold in the next few weeks via block deals like the previous transactions.

Also Read Rakesh, Shobha Gangwal may pare up to 8% stake in IndiGo; shares dip 2% Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets Rakesh Gangwal may put 4% stake in IndiGo on block, can fetch Rs 2.9k cr IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap PB Fintech to wipe out accumulated losses in next 4 years on revenue growth Jaguar Land Rover plans annual investment of 3 billion pounds by FY26 We can work on hypersonic missiles too: Former BrahMos Aerospace chief Unseasonable rain curtails FMCG demand in May; rural segment grows 2.2% Sebi to auction 61 Saradha Group property on July 17 to recover money