HCLTech launches Global Technology Center in GIFT City for AI-led solutions

HCLTech, India's third-largest IT services firm, on Friday announced the launch of its Global Technology Center in GIFT City, Gujarat. The centre will deliver AI-led solutions to HCLTech's global clients in the financial services industry. It will also serve as a hub for developing next-generation technology solutions and talent development.

The facility was inaugurated by Harsh Sanghavi, Hon'ble Minister of State for Home, Police Housing, Industries, Transport, Youth and Sports, Government of Gujarat, in the presence of C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech, and Shri Sanjay Kaul (IAS), Managing Director & Group CEO, GIFT City.

HCLTech also signed memoranda of understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar, and Gujarat Technological University (GTU) to advance industry-academia collaboration and nurture future-ready technology talent in Gujarat. The partnerships will focus on research in AI for financial services, related software, and skills development, providing students and faculty with hands-on industry exposure and opportunities to contribute to global technology and digital transformation initiatives.

C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech, said, "GIFT City offers world-class infrastructure, and we are pleased to establish our presence in the state to engineer the future of financial services clients with innovative AI solutions. At HCLTech, we look forward to contributing to the local technology ecosystem in the state and boosting industry-academia collaboration to create a pool of future-ready talent."