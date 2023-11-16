Hero MotoCorp breaks festive sales record with over 1.4 mn units sold

Country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has marked its highest-ever festive retail sales, surpassing the 1.4 million unit mark during the 32-day festive period. This reflected a 19 percent growth compared to the previous year, marking a significant milestone for the company.



The festive period, spanning from the first day of Navratras to Bhai Dooj, witnessed demand across rural markets and steady retail off-take in key urban centres. Hero MotoCorp's performance exceeded its previous highest retail sales of 12.7 lakh units, achieved during the festive season of 2019.

Riding high on the success of the festive season, Hero MotoCorp has reduced its post-festive channel inventory to its lowest level in over three years.

Niranjan Gupta, chief executive officer of Hero MotoCorp, stated, “Our strong portfolio of brands, scale of distribution and new launches done this year have helped in driving this growth across geographies. The festive season is a clear testimony that rural is coming back to growth, which augurs well for the country in general and the two-wheeler industry in particular.”

Ranjivjit Singh, chief business officer of the India Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp, stated, “The record retail number was achieved due to the strong customer traction across markets, with good double-digit growth in the Central, North, South and East Zones. The robust customer demand in the rural markets, in addition to the very positive sentiments in key urban centres, drove this record retail sales.”

Hero MotoCorp launched the second edition of Hero GIFT (Grand Indian Festival of Trust). This programme, designed specifically for the festive period, featured new model refreshes, colour schemes, benefits, and finance schemes for customers.