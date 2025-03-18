Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India may feature among the top 5 markets for Mercedes-Maybach soon

India may feature among the top 5 markets for Mercedes-Maybach soon

Mercedes-Benz India had its best year in its 30-year history in 2024, selling 19,565 vehicles-a 12.4 per cent year-on-year growth

Mecredes-Benz Maybach GLS

Around 25 per cent of Mercedes-Benz India’s overall sales come from top-end vehicles, which cost over Rs 1 crore. | Representative Image

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Having sold 1,500 units of the Mercedes-Maybach range in India, German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz is optimistic that the country has the potential to break into the top five markets for the Maybach brand soon.
 
At present, India already features among the top ten markets for the Maybach brand, says Daniel Lescow, head, Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz AG, who is visiting India to unveil the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series. The two-seater convertible costs around Rs 4.2 crore, and deliveries are scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2026. Only three cars have been allotted for India so far for this high-end luxury vehicle.
 
 
Lescow said that India already features in the top ten markets for the Maybach brand and that Indian consumers are looking for personalised luxury statements, with demand here truly growing. He added that the top three markets for Maybach now are China, the US, and Europe.
 
In fact, of the 1,500 units of Maybachs sold in India cumulatively, 2024 alone saw 500 units sold, registering a 145 per cent year-on-year growth, pointed out Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India.
 
As demand in India has been growing, the first Maybach Lounge was inaugurated in Hyderabad last September. The Maybach Icons of Luxury store opened in Bangalore in January, and there are plans to open new stores in Mumbai and Delhi to provide access to exclusive Maybach items.

Mercedes-Maybach has been producing luxury cars for over a century, starting with models like the Zeppelin in the 1930s.
 
The Mercedes-Maybach portfolio in India now includes the S 680 Night Series, GLS 600 Night Series, EQS SUV 680 Night Series, and the made-in-India S 580 Maybach limousine, in addition to the new SL 680 Monogram Series.
 
Around 25 per cent of Mercedes-Benz India’s overall sales come from top-end vehicles, which cost over Rs 1 crore.
 
Mercedes-Benz India had its best year in its 30-year history in 2024, selling 19,565 vehicles—a 12.4 per cent year-on-year growth. The company is optimistic about continued growth in 2025, backed by an order book of over 2,000 cars. Notably, India’s overall luxury car market crossed 51,000 units for the first time in 2024.
 
“If you look at the first half of 2024, the luxury car industry grew by 9 per cent, and Mercedes-Benz India matched that growth. However, in the second half, while industry growth slowed to 2-3 per cent, Mercedes-Benz India surged ahead with 16 per cent growth,” Iyer had told Business Standard recently. “This gives us a lot of confidence that we have performed exceptionally well.”
 
For 2025, the company has planned eight new launches, including two electric vehicles (EVs). In 2024, it introduced 14 models, four of which were EVs. EV sales for Mercedes-Benz India nearly doubled, growing by 94 per cent and contributing to a 6 per cent share of the company’s total sales.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

