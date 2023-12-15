Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Investcorp leads Rs 340-cr funding to packaging firm Canpac Trends

Canpac has four manufacturing plants in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, apart from an R&D facility

funding

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global alternative investment firm Investcorp has led an investment of Rs 340 crore (USD 41 million) in the paper-based packaging solutions provider Canpac Trends, companies said in a joint statement on Friday.
The transaction provides a partial exit to JM Financial's second India fund that has been invested in Canpac since 2021.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Founded by Nilesh Todi, Ahmedabad-based Canpac makes folding cartons, which have diverse end-use in fashion and retail, food and food services, FMCG, and industrial products. It also makes paper bags, luxury boxes, corrugated cartons and flexible laminate solutions.
Canpac has four manufacturing plants in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, apart from an R&D facility.
The investment will help Canpac expand its production footprint to more manufacturing hubs, apart from scaling up sales capabilities, Canpac founder Nilesh Todi said.
Gaurav Sharma, head of India investment business at Investcorp, said paper packaging champions sustainability, a key Investcorp priority for each investment across all our geographies.
According to Anshuman Goenka, a partner at Investcorp, the domestic paper packaging market is over Rs 57,000 crore.
Set up in 1982, Investcorp specialises in alternative investments across private equity, realty, credit, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. It has 14 offices across the US, Europe, the GCC, India, China, Japan, and Singapore and has over USD 48 billion in assets under management.

Also Read

Investcorp makes addl Rs 500 crore investment in NDR Warehousing

India's per capita FMCG consumption low compared to other economies: HUL MD

Medi Assist files IPO papers with Sebi again; public issue entirely an OFS

Easing inflation helps FMCG, retail register healthy sales growth in June

FMCG sector to witness a lower 7-9% rise in revenue this year: CRISIL

Tesla autopilot recall threatens its defence in lawsuits over crashes

Come rain or shine: Avaada, others up the ante against conglomerates

Muted demand, cautious outlook dampens Page Industires' turnaround hopes

Valuations capture upsides in Thermax stock; double-digit growth likely

Softbank divests 2.5% stake in Policybazaar's parent firm worth Rs 914 cr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Investor investments FMCG Investcorp fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon