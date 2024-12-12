Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / JK Tyre to get 30 million euros long term loan from German entity

JK Tyre to get 30 million euros long term loan from German entity

The company will invest the funds in a sustainable expansion of production capacities at its Madhya Pradesh-based passenger car radial tyre facility, the tyre maker said in a statement

Tyres, Bridgestone, JK Tyres, MRF Tyres

Tyres (Photo: Bridgestone.co.in)

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday said it will receive a long term loan of 30 million euros from Germany's DEG. 
The company will invest the funds in a sustainable expansion of production capacities at its Madhya Pradesh-based passenger car radial tyre facility, the tyre maker said in a statement. 
"The JK Organisation is a longstanding customer of DEG's. We are now looking forward to working together with its tyre company as well," DEG Management Board member Joachim Schumacher said. 
JK Tyre & Industries Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said the project envisages total investment of 114 million euros. 
 
The said investment will further strengthen company's market presence in the PCR (passenger car radial) segment, he added. 
The tyre maker said it has taken steps to adopt transformative measures for a resilient and more sustainable position. 

More From This Section

Zomato

Zomato gets Rs 803.4 cr tax demand from authorities, plans to file appeal

HSBC

HSBC, IFC launch $1 bn trade finance programme for emerging markets

Russia's state-owned oil firm Rosneft has agreed to supply up to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to Indian upstream oil and gas major Reliance Industries (RIL) in the largest-ever energy deal between the two countries, Reuters reported on

Rosneft inks record oil supply deal with RIL; to supply up to 500K bpd

Snapmint Founders

Snapmint raises $18 mn in debt & equity to expand merchant network

Sterlite Power Transmission

Sterlite Power raises Rs 725 crore to fuel GPS business expansion

The raised capital would help to continue this transformation, for example by allowing the boiler for the expansion facility to be operated using biomass rather than coal, it said. 
JK Tyre shares ended 0.18 per cent up at Rs 408.10 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

PremiumIrdai may limit insurance companies' overdependence on parent banks

Irdai may limit insurance companies' overdependence on parent banks

Bluestone

Accel-backed Bluestone Jewellery eyes $1.4 bln valuation in India IPO

PremiumThe insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

Uncertainties around regularity & tax clarity hang heavy over life insurers

Ananth Narayan, WTM, Sebi

Sebi trying to reduce float to cut risk, bring transparency: WTM Narayan

Mutual Funda

Mutual funds go big on fresh issuances in November, shows data

Topics : JK Trye Germany loans Tyre makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon