JSW Energy begins construction of battery storage project in Rajasthan

JSW Energy on Monday said it has commenced the construction of 1 gigawatt hour (GWh) battery energy storage system project at Fatehgarh in Rajasthan.

JSW Energy on Monday said it has commenced the construction of 1 gigawatt hour (GWh) battery energy storage system project at Fatehgarh in Rajasthan.

The company bagged the project from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) recently, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

The project consists of two installations, each with a 500 MWh storage capacity, designed for two hours of storage in one cycle. The project will be developed under a Build Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) mechanism and will be transferred to the offtaker after 12 years, the company said.

JSW Energy said it aims to commission the project expected by June 2025.

The company has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JSW Steel Ltd to supply an additional 85,000-90,000 tonne of green hydrogen annually, along with 7,20,000 tonne per annum (TPA) of green oxygen, progressively by 2030.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO, JSW Energy, said, "...Our Battery Energy Storage System project represents a crucial advancement in enhancing grid stability and integrating renewable energy sources.