Kolte-Patil sales rise 52% in Q2 FY27 despite softening housing demand

Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (KPDL) registered record quarterly and half-yearly sales, even as near-term demand continued to face headwinds across its broader markets, the company said in its operational update for the September quarter on Tuesday.

The developer recorded quarterly sales of Rs 1,019 crore in Q2 FY27, a 52 per cent increase year on year, while sales for H1 FY27 touched a record Rs 1,636 crore, up 27 per cent year on year.

“Our robust performance in Q2 and H1 FY27, with record quarterly and half-yearly sales and strong collections, reflects the resilience of our business. The landmark launch of ‘Vyana at The Reserve’ and sustained sales across our ongoing portfolio demonstrate our brand’s appeal and the relevance of our offerings,” Hrishikesh Parandekar, chief executive officer of Kolte-Patil Developers Limited, said.

The company also recorded its strongest-ever launch performance, with sales of Rs 616 crore at ‘Vyana at The Reserve’ in Vadgaon, Pune, where it offered approximately 1 million sq. ft. of real estate.

“While demand has softened in the near term across the broader market, particularly in Pune, we have continued to deliver strong business momentum. The long-term fundamentals of India’s residential real estate market remain favourable, driven by urbanisation, rising aspirations and an increasing preference for quality housing,” Parandekar added.

Collections grew 33 per cent year on year to Rs 795 crore in Q2 FY27, while H1 FY27 collections stood at Rs 1,509 crore, up 32 per cent year on year.

KPDL also recorded an improvement in average realisation in the first half of FY27, with a 10 per cent year-on-year increase to approximately Rs 8,368 per sq. ft. The company attributed this to strategic price revisions across projects and a higher contribution from Mumbai projects compared with the corresponding period last year.

The company also added six redevelopment projects to strengthen its Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) portfolio, with an estimated combined gross development value (GDV) of Rs 6,000 crore.