Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Omaxe Group to invest Rs 2,500 cr to build 50-acre complex in Delhi

Omaxe Group to invest Rs 2,500 cr to build 50-acre complex in Delhi

The company will build a cricket-cum-football stadium of global standards apart from indoor games facilities

Omaxe group, Omaxe logo

Photo: X/@OmaxeLimited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Omaxe Group will invest Rs 2,500 crore to develop a 50-acre commercial-cum-sports complex at Dwarka in the national capital to expand its business.
In a statement, Omaxe said it has launched the commercial project 'The Omaxe State' comprising sports complex, retail area and a hotel.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company will build a cricket-cum-football stadium of global standards apart from indoor games facilities.
Spanning over 50.4 acre in Dwarka Sector 19-B, the project is being developed in partnership with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with an investment of over Rs 2,500 crore.
"Delhi, the capital of India with a population of more than 3.3 crore, has long awaited a world-class cricket stadium," the company said.
The project will feature a world-class, modern ICC and FIFA-standard international cricket-cum-football stadium with a seating capacity of over 30,000, as well as an international multi-sports indoor stadium that can accommodate 2,000 spectators.

More From This Section

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar eyes FMCG expansion, sets aside $1 billion for 3 acquisitions

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti slashes prices of Alto K10, S-Presso variants amid drop in sales

Adani Energy

Adani Energy acquires Khavda project entailing Rs 4,091 cr investment

Meesho, Mohit Rajani

E-commerce major Meesho appoints Mohit Rajani as chief product officer

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

M3M India, Oravel sign pact to launch 'SUNDAY' branded hotel in Gurugram

The project Omaxe State will feature 5 districts -- The Sports District, The Shopping District, The Hospitality District, The Food District, and The Social District.
Omaxe will also build an exclusive invite-only sports and leisure club, a 75,000 square feet E-Sports arena, and a hotel with 148 keys.
"With 'The Omaxe State,' we aim to provide Delhiites with an international-level experience right here in their own city. This development will bridge a significant gap in Delhi's infrastructure by offering a world-class venue for sports, shopping, and entertainment," Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe Group said.
The project is expected to be completed by 2027 and generate over Rs 4,200 crore in revenue during its lifecycle.
Founded in 1987 by Rohtas Goel, Omaxe began with construction and contracting and then became a real estate developer.
Listed on the NSE and BSE in 2007, Omaxe has delivered over 132 million square feet of realty space, including 21 group housing projects, 10 integrated townships, and 14 commercial malls, office spaces, hotels, and SCOs (shop-cum-offices).
The group has another 22 million square feet of space under construction, including 7 ongoing integrated townships, 5 group housing projects, and 7 commercial malls, office spaces, hotels, and SCOs.
It has operations in 29 cities across 8 states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Omaxe Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 147.44 cr on rise in expenses

Q4, Q4 results

Omaxe Q4 results: Net loss at Rs 145 cr, income up 82% at Rs 542 cr

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200pts, Nifty near 25,300; Financials, FMCG, IT up, Pharma down

Modi, Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Nadda

LIVE news updates: Cabinet gives nod to Rs 2,817 cr digital agriculture mission

crypto

WazirX plans restructuring, seeks white knight for funds and partnerships

Topics : Omaxe Delhi Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon