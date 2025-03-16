Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PepsiCo to expand snacks, packed food range with Indian flavoured products

PepsiCo to expand snacks, packed food range with Indian flavoured products

In the oatmeal category, PepsiCo is facing competition from home-grown firms such as Marico and some other companies. However, it still leads in the base oatmeal category

The pandemic impact: PepsiCo India lines up offerings for expansion

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PepsiCo will increase its play in the packed food segment, catering to "multiple Indias" with different taste buds as it bets on innovations and premiumisation to continue its double-digit growth in the country, its India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said.

Pepsico will expand its snacks business in India, as consumption is very low vis-a-vis other countries and with growing urbanisation and more money coming in the pockets with a growing economy, Kotecha expects consumption of packed foods to increase.

PepsiCo, the makers of Kurkure and Lays, has internally divided India into nine clusters to match the regional taste buds of "multiple Indias", he said, adding "if you say it's just one India, I think we are not doing enough justice to it."  "You need to design your portfolio, keeping those consumers of India like multiple Indias. So that's on being consumer-centric and starting to work and drilling down on that. And then understanding what the trends are in terms of taste, profile, health and wellness," Kotecha told PTI.

 

It is investing "a significant amount" in understanding consumers better as India has a rich heritage of food, cooking, beverages and drinks, he added.

PepsiCo presently has manufacturing plants at Mathura in UP, Channo in Punjab, Ranjangaon in Pune and Sankrail near Kolkata in West Bengal. Moreover, its next plant is coming up in Assam, which will be operational this year.

Also Read

Pepsi

PepsiCo plans to double India revenue in 5 yrs, invest in boosting capacity

PepsiCo, Pepsi

PepsiCo records double-digit organic revenue growth in India in 2024

PepsiCo

PepsiCo forecasts weak annual profit as soda, snacks demand slows

Kurkure

PepsiCo partners with Tata's Ching's Secret to launch new Kurkure flavour

Pepsi

PepsiCo, Unilever sell lower quality products in India, finds report

Besides, PepsiCo plans two more greenfield plants, including one for South to meet the growing demand there.

Its food segment contributes nearly 80 per cent of its revenue, in which it operates through brands such as - Lays, Kurkure, Doritos and Quaker, and Kotecha expects growth in the coming years as the consumption in the Indian market is very low compared to other markets.

In the oatmeal category, PepsiCo is facing competition from home-grown firms such as Marico and some other companies. However, it still leads in the base oatmeal category.

"Health and wellness is a good trend to grow. We have been growing on Quaker double-digits. On our base oatmeal, we still lead the category. Saffola, leads the category more on the flavored variety," he said.

When asked about multiple India stories, Kotecha said PepsiCo will keep innovating. Products like the Magic Masala in Lays, are not the same across the country. It varies from region to region, he said.

"The masala profile which we have on Lays in Northern India is slightly different from the Western India, which is slightly on the sweeter side. And when you go to the southern part of India, it's very spicy," he said.

Even the cooking oil used for products like Kurkure is changed based on the region, as in the East it's mustard oil and in the South it's sesame oil (gingelly oil).

"Rice is a huge substrate in the South for snacks. Besan is a substrate in Western India and Central India. How do I use it? So we can create products for Indian consumers for multiple Indias. And that's the journey we have started, and that's what we want to keep growing on," he said.

PepsiCo is working with 30,000 potato farmers in India to source over 400,000 tons of chip grade potatoes from states including Punjab, Gujarat, West Bengal, MP and now from Assam. It has an agro R&D Facility at Zahura in Punjab for potato breeding.

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Zetwerk Manufacturing plans IPO in 15-24 months, aims to raise $500 million

Blackstone

Blackstone makes non-binding offer for AkzoNobel's India paint biz

CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur

AI may enable collusion; regulators need a forward-looking approach: CCI

electricity

DVC launches Rs 1,500 cr project to modernise power supply, reduce losses

Carnelian Asset, Carnelian Asset Management

Carnelian Asset targets $2 bn AUM by FY26, plans expansion in 7 cities

Topics : PepsiCo snacks Pepsico India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon