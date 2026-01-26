PVR Inox sells premium snack brand 4700BC to Marico for ₹226.8 crore

Leading multiplex operator PVR Inox on Monday said it has sold its premium snacking business operating under the 4700BC brand to home-grown FMCG major Marico in an all-cash deal, having a total consideration of Rs 226.8 crore.

The board of PVR Inox, in a meeting on Monday, approved divesting its 93.27 per cent stake in Zea Maize Pvt Ltd (ZMPL), which owns the brand 4700BC, according to a regulatory update from the Bijli family-promoted entity.

4700BC is one of India's leading premium gourmet snacking brands, renowned for its popcorn and range of innovative snack offerings such as popped chips, makhana, crunchy corn, and nachos.

"PVR Inox has monetised its entire investment in its subsidiary ZMPL to Marico Ltd in an all-cash transaction for a total consideration of Rs 226.8 crore," said a joint statement from PVR Inox and Marico.

PVR Inox has entered into definitive agreements for the transfer of the said equity shares to Marico Ltd, it said.

"We wish to inform you that a duly authorised committee of the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. January 26, 2026, considered and duly approved the sale of its entire shareholding in its subsidiary, Zea Maize which owns the brand "4700BC" (consisting of 93.27 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital to Marico Ltd," it said.

Upon completion of the said sale, ZMPL would cease to be a subsidiary of PVR Inox, it added.

PVR Inox is monetising its non-core assets as per the ongoing strategic review by the leading cinema exhibitor to strengthen the balance sheet and reallocating resources towards its core cinema exhibition business.

"Overall, the transaction is expected to be accretive to PVR Inox's profit, free cash flow, and return ratios," it said, adding, "The divestment will have no material impact on PVR Inox's in-cinema food and beverage revenues or its growth trajectory." Commenting on the transaction, PVR Inox Managing Director Ajay Bijli said this transaction represents a natural culmination of our strategic role and enables us to monetise a non-core asset.

"We recognised the potential in 4700BC at a very early stage and supported the brand through its formative years. From a niche gourmet popcorn offering, it has grown into a nationally recognised premium snacking brand. As it looks to scale further and broaden its ambition, the brand is well positioned under the stewardship of a scaled FMCG leader like Marico," he said.

Marico MD and CEO Saugata Gupta said, "The investment in 4700BC aligns well with Marico's ambition to participate in fast-growing food categories through distinctive, future-ready brands. We see immense potential in 4700BC as a premium snacking brand with deep consumer connect and proven execution.

The company, which owns popular brands as Saffola, Parachute, and Livon, will leverage 4700BC with its "existing scale in foods to broaden the brand's presence across channels," he said.

Mariwala-family promoted firm is expanding its play in food & premium personal care, where it expects them to contribute 25 per cent of its domestic revenue in the next three years.

Marico operates in the growing healthy, premium, and functional foods segment with brands such as Saffola, True Elements, Plix, and others. It had crossed the milestone of becoming a Rs 10,000-crore revenue company in FY25, and now it is aiming to be a Rs 20,000 crore company by 2030, growing its revenue two-fold in the next five years.

PVR Inox, created after the merger of PVR and Inox on February 6, 2023, operates 1,783 screens across 357 properties in 112 cities in India and Sri Lanka.