Home / Companies / News /

Reliance Industries' HR chief Ira Bindra named among world's top CHROs

N2Growth, a global leader in executive search and leadership advisory, announced the 2025 Leaders40 Top Chief Human Resources Officers (CHRO) Award

Reliance is the only Indian firm on the list and Bindra the first Indian woman executive of an Indian firm to be featured on the list | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd's Human Resources chief Ira Bindra has been named among the world's top CHROs, making Reliance the only Indian company represented on the list.

N2Growth, a global leader in executive search and leadership advisory, announced the 2025 Leaders40 Top Chief Human Resources Officers (CHRO) Award late on Friday.

This year's list includes leading CHROs at some of the world's largest and most influential companies, such as Lisa Buckingham (Vialto Partners), Matthew Breitfelder (Apollo Global Management), Robin Leopold (JPMorganChase), Christy Pambianchi (Caterpillar Inc.), Trisha Conley (LyondellBasell), Maral Kazanjian (Moody's), and Donna Morris (Walmart), it said.

Reliance is the only Indian firm on the list and Bindra the first Indian woman executive of an Indian firm to be featured on the list.

 

She has been ranked 28th on the list.

"Ira is a global Human Resources and business transformation leader with over two decades of experience driving growth, innovation, and organizational excellence across Fortune 100 companies and high-growth enterprises.

"Her career spans multiple industries, geographies, and business lifecycles, where she has led integrated business, people, and culture strategies that enable high performance and sustainable transformation," her citation read.

As President - People & Talent at Reliance Industries Limited, India's largest private enterprise and a Fortune Global 500 (#88) company with revenues over USD 119 billion, Ira partners with the Chairman, Executive Committee, and business leadership to shape the company's people and culture agenda.

"She is leading enterprise-wide talent and culture transformation for Reliance's 360,000-strong workforce spanning energy, retail, telecommunications, media, and green technologies," it added.

Before joining Reliance, Bindra held several senior global HR leadership roles at Medtronic, the world's largest medical device company. Previously, she spent 19 years with General Electric, holding diverse HR leadership roles across Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Technology Infrastructure, Corporate and GE Capital in both developed and developing markets.

She holds an MBA from the Maastricht School of Management, Netherlands, and a BA (Hons.) in History from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University.

First launched on Forbes in 2015 by N2Growth Founder Mike Myatt, the Top CHRO List quickly became one of the most respected and anticipated rankings in the human resources profession.

In 2020, N2Growth partnered with the Stanford Graduate School of Business to formalize the list as the Leaders40 Award. Since then, N2Growth has been pleased to issue the preeminent industry recognition of the leading CHROs globally.

"Over the last decade, we've watched the CHRO role transform," said Tony Morales, Co-Chairman of N2Growth and head of the Leaders40 Selection Committee. "The CHROs of today are no longer only people leaders, but have become strategic partners to CEOs and boards, driving performance, culture, and transformation at the highest level."  The Leaders40 Selection Committee evaluates thousands of nominations, conducts over a hundred in-depth interviews, and ultimately names the top 40 CHROs who set the standard of excellence in human capital management.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Industries Human Resources human resource

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

