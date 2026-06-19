Reliance Intelligence bets big on AI with Jamnagar compute platform

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday outlined the company's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, saying its newly formed Reliance Intelligence business will commission the first 120 megawatts (MW) of its AI infrastructure in Jamnagar by the end of 2026. He said this capacity can scale to more than 200,000 H100-equivalent graphics processing units (GPUs), positioning the company among the world's largest AI compute platforms.

Addressing shareholders at the company's 49th annual general meeting, Ambani said India should not be a mere consumer of AI created elsewhere. It must become a creator, adopter and global leader in AI.

“This is why we announced Reliance Intelligence last year as our newest growth engine. Our objective is to build a profitable AI infrastructure, platform and services business serving consumers, enterprises and governments at scale,” he told shareholders.

Reliance Intelligence has now moved from the planning phase to execution.

“What we are building is AI for India, AI by India, AI that will one day serve the world.”

The company is building what it described as India's sovereign AI backbone in Jamnagar, powered entirely by renewable energy generated from Reliance's solar facilities in Kutch. The first phase will include an initial fleet of advanced Nvidia GB300 GPUs, with compute capacity equivalent to more than 75,000 H100 GPUs for AI inference workloads.

The company is also deepening partnerships with global technology firms such as Google and Meta. Ambani said Reliance's collaboration with Google has evolved into an AI-first partnership, with Google AI Pro powered by Gemini being made available free to hundreds of millions of Jio users. Reliance is also working with Meta through a joint venture focused on operationalising the open-source Llama family of models for Indian enterprises.

“Reliance Intelligence will deliver sovereign hosting within India, with full model transparency and portability that allows every enterprise to own its AI journey,” he said.

Reliance Intelligence is building multilingual AI services designed for 22 Indian languages. The company announced a suite of AI applications, including JioBharatIQ, AI Vyapar, JioHealthIQ, JioLearnIQ and JioKrishiIQ. These offerings will target consumers, merchants, healthcare, education and agriculture, respectively.

"Just as Jio made data extremely affordable for every Indian, Reliance Intelligence will disrupt AI economics by making it dramatically more affordable for every Indian by the end of this decade," Ambani said.

Reliance is also embedding AI across its businesses. At Jio, AI-native network management is being used to improve operational efficiency, while Reliance Retail is deploying AI in merchandising and supply-chain optimisation. At JioStar, AI is supporting multilingual content creation, and the group's oil-to-chemicals business is using AI-driven process optimisation to improve yields and reduce energy consumption.

As part of its consumer AI roadmap, Reliance showcased a new AI-powered call assistant that will be integrated directly into the Jio network. The service, activated through a "Hey Jio" voice command, will be capable of transcribing calls, generating summaries, identifying speakers and executing tasks such as booking cabs or ordering food during calls. The feature is expected to be rolled out to Jio's more than 500 million users later this year.

The company also announced plans to transform the MyJio application into an AI-powered personal assistant capable of handling tasks such as roaming pack selection, eSIM activation and customer support through conversational interactions, while maintaining user-consent controls and payment authorisation safeguards.

Ambani said Reliance is simultaneously investing in AI talent, startup ecosystems and collaborations with Indian universities and research institutions as it seeks to build what he described as "AI for India, by India".