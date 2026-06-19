RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani pushes young engineers to build AI for India

Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday placed the country's engineering talent at the centre of Jio's massive artificial intelligence push, calling on them to join forces to "build for India" as the Reliance Intelligence enters the next phase, of execution.

Asserting that India should not remain a mere consumer of AI built elsewhere, Ambani outlined Jio's next growth chapter that pivots heavily toward artificial intelligence.

"I firmly believe that India should not be a mere consumer of AI created elsewhere. It must become a creator, adopter, and global leader in AI," Ambani said while speaking at Reliance Industries' 49th AGM.

He noted that Reliance Intelligence announced last year aimed to build a profitable AI infrastructure, platform, and services business serving consumers, enterprises, and governments at scale.

"We set out with a clear vision, identified the focus areas, and began building the right partnerships with Google, Meta, and NVIDIA. Now, we are entering the next phase -- Execution," he said.

Jio delivered on its promise made a decade ago of providing broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere, and Reliance Intelligence is now promising AI to everyone, everywhere, he said.

"And we shall deliver on this promise too," he added.

Ambani attributed the success of the Jio revolution to courage, creativity, and commitment of thousands of young Indian engineers who helped Jio in shattering the myth that the country could only import foreign technology.

"Before Jio, many believed that India could only import technology from the world. Our engineers proved otherwise. They built, tested, deployed, and operated technologies at an unprecedented scale," Ambani said.

Today, Jio is not just integrating technology, it is creating original technology.

Reliance Intelligence offers an even bigger opportunity to young, promising engineers.

"They will get to work on problems of national scale and impact. They will build and deploy technology for 1.5 billion Indians. They will create India-born innovation that the world can adopt," Ambani said.

Inviting them to "come, build with us, and build for India," Ambani promised the scale, resources, and freedom to develop powerful, language-fluent, and affordable AI that empowers everyone from farmers to creators while actively driving productivity and job creation.

"...Come, build with us. And build for India. Build AI that serves humanity; AI that is powerful, trusted, yet affordable; AI that is fluent in every Indian language; AI that empowers farmers, students, doctors, shopkeepers, workers, creators, and families... We will give you the scale, the resources, the freedom, and the responsibility to solve some of the most important challenges of our age," Ambani added.