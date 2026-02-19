Reliance to invest ₹10 trn in 7 years to reduce intelligence cost

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said Jio and Reliance will invest ₹10 trillion over the next seven years to reduce the cost of intelligence and build India’s sovereign compute infrastructure.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Ambani said India must not depend on renting intelligence from abroad. “India cannot rent intelligence and we will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as we did the cost of data,” he said.

Ambani said Jio would connect India to the intelligence era by building large-scale compute infrastructure anchored in domestic capabilities. Reliance plans to leverage its upcoming data centre in Gujarat, which is expected to become operational in the second half of the year. The company will also rely on its green energy advantage and develop a nationwide edge compute network.

He said these initiatives would support the Prime Minister’s vision of an AI-powered Vikshit Bharat. “Modiji’s vision of AI-powered Vikshit Bharat is also a template for Vikshit Global South. If used, AI can usher in an era of superabundance and prosperity for all,” he said.

Ambani cautioned that AI stands at a crossroads. One path, he said, could lead to intelligence becoming expensive and scarce, with compute concentrated in a few hands and inequalities widening. The other path is one where AI is widely available, affordable and beneficial.

India’s approach, he indicated, would determine which direction it takes.