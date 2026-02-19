Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance to invest ₹10 trn in 7 years to reduce intelligence cost

Reliance to invest ₹10 trn in 7 years to reduce intelligence cost

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani says Jio and Reliance will invest ₹10 trillion over seven years to lower the cost of intelligence and build India's sovereign compute capacity

Mukesh Ambani at Reliance Industries’ AGM, where he announced that Jio has crossed 500 million subscribers, including 191 million on its 5G network.

Ambani said Jio would connect India to the intelligence era by building large-scale compute infrastructure anchored in domestic capabilities

Avik Das
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said Jio and Reliance will invest ₹10 trillion over the next seven years to reduce the cost of intelligence and build India’s sovereign compute infrastructure.
 
Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, Ambani said India must not depend on renting intelligence from abroad. “India cannot rent intelligence and we will reduce the cost of intelligence as dramatically as we did the cost of data,” he said.
 
Ambani said Jio would connect India to the intelligence era by building large-scale compute infrastructure anchored in domestic capabilities. Reliance plans to leverage its upcoming data centre in Gujarat, which is expected to become operational in the second half of the year. The company will also rely on its green energy advantage and develop a nationwide edge compute network.
 
 
He said these initiatives would support the Prime Minister’s vision of an AI-powered Vikshit Bharat. “Modiji’s vision of AI-powered Vikshit Bharat is also a template for Vikshit Global South. If used, AI can usher in an era of superabundance and prosperity for all,” he said.
 
Ambani cautioned that AI stands at a crossroads. One path, he said, could lead to intelligence becoming expensive and scarce, with compute concentrated in a few hands and inequalities widening. The other path is one where AI is widely available, affordable and beneficial.
 
India’s approach, he indicated, would determine which direction it takes.

More From This Section

Waaree Renewable Technologies

Waaree Energies to set up ₹8,000 cr lithium-ion gigafactory in Andhra

Anil Ambani

ED issues fresh summons to Anil Ambani after he skips questioning

money cash merger demerger acquire acquisition

Dr Reddy's enters hormone replacement therapy segment with $32 mn buy

Ports, shipping, crude oil, oil supply

Bharat Petroleum, HPCL Mittal buy Venezuelan oil amid crude sourcing shift

Hindustan Uniliver, HUL

HUL to invest ₹2,000 crore to scale manufacturing for premium categoriespremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence Reliance Industries Jio network Reliance Jio India AI Impact Summit Mukesh Ambani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance