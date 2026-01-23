Cipla Q3 results: Net profit slumps 57% to ₹675 crore on US supply issues

India’s third-largest pharmaceutical company, Cipla, on Friday reported that its net profit dropped 57 per cent year on year on a consolidated basis for the third quarter of the financial year (Q3 FY26) to Rs 675 crore, with revenue from operations remaining flat at Rs 7,074 crore.

Profit in the quarter fell due to ongoing supply chain issues in the United States for lanreotide, used to treat certain neuroendocrine tumours, and the minimal contribution from lenalidomide. The company reiterated that lenalidomide revenues will continue to taper off, as expected, but said this would be offset by new launches, particularly in complex respiratory products, peptides and injectables in the US market.

“We faced some challenges during the quarter, with one of our key products, lanreotide, impacted by a supply disruption following a US Food and Drug Administration audit of our partner, Pharmathen. We are working closely on remediation and expect supplies to resume in the first half of FY27. Meantime, the product will be in limited supply based on the clearance of existing lots. We are also looking at enabling an alternative manufacturing site with our partner, and we remain encouraged by the strong progress in our US pipeline,” said Achin Gupta, managing director and global chief executive officer (designate), Cipla.

The company also incurred one-time operating expenses during the quarter related to preparations for upcoming respiratory product launches, but remains optimistic about the pipeline, including filings for complex oligonucleotides, and expects sustainable growth in both revenue and profitability going ahead.

Also, following the implementation of the new labour codes, the company reported a one-time exceptional expense of Rs 275.9 crore towards gratuity and leave liabilities, due to a revised definition of wages for employees and contract labour.

On a sequential basis, net profit fell 50 per cent, while revenue declined by about 7 per cent quarter on quarter. The results were announced during market hours. Cipla’s stock fell 4 per cent on Friday, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,314.85 per share on the BSE.

Cipla weighs semaglutide entry post patent expiry; prioritises tirzepatide

The company is also exploring the opportunity to enter the semaglutide market as the patent expires in March, with Gupta saying, “We have possibilities to explore on semaglutide, but we would rather wait and watch how the market evolves before deciding on our entry into that space.”

The company has entered the obesity space in India through its partnership with Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide).

Cipla said its current focus is on tirzepatide, given its long patent life and differentiated profile, while it will adopt a wait-and-watch approach on semaglutide as the market evolves and pricing becomes clearer.

While GLP-1 products are expected to make a meaningful contribution to revenue, Cipla said margins will be lower than core in-house products due to the in-licensing model, and the company will balance growth with profitability.

India business resilient as US performance remains under pressure

Cipla’s India business performed well, with branded prescriptions posting growth of 10 per cent year on year. Key therapies such as respiratory, urology, cardiac and anti-diabetes posted healthy growth. The trade generics segment recorded healthy growth, aided by strong distribution execution, new product launches and technology-led interventions.

During the quarter, the company launched eight new products, including its entry into the sexual wellness category to widen therapy coverage.

The North America business reported quarterly revenue of Rs 1,485 crore, declining 22 per cent year on year due to ongoing lanreotide supply chain issues. The FY27 pipeline includes four major respiratory launches, including gAdvair, with gVictoza expected to be launched in FY27, and three additional peptides slated for launch during the year.

Management also said its strategic priorities going ahead include deepening leadership in India, expanding into cardio-metabolic and obesity therapies, building global respiratory leadership, pursuing select inorganic opportunities, and increasing focus on innovation and complex products such as peptides, oligonucleotides, biosimilars and cell therapies (CAR-T).