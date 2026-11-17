Sigma Advanced Systems Limited on Tuesday announced it has formed a strategic joint venture with Spain’s Escribano Mechanical & Engineering (EM&E Group) to advance indigenous defence manufacturing and engineering capabilities in India, and that operations have already begun.

The venture, headquartered in India, will combine EM&E's defence technologies with Sigma's manufacturing base, precision engineering and programme execution capabilities, the companies said in an exchange filing.

Sigma Advanced Systems is an Indian aerospace and defence precision engineering company that designs, develops and manufactures systems across aerospace, avionics, naval systems, radars and communication systems. Its UK subsidiaries include Nasmyth and Bromford.

Its partnership with EM&E will focus on localising, manufacturing, integrating and progressively co-developing advanced defence systems in India. Its technology portfolio will include remote-controlled weapon systems, ammunition guidance systems for artillery, rockets and mortar rounds, mortar carrier systems, electro-optics and robotics.

The joint venture aims to build indigenous manufacturing and engineering capabilities, increase domestic content, develop a local supplier ecosystem and position India-made defence systems for export markets. It is also expected to create skilled employment and additional manufacturing and engineering capacity in the country.

Sigma Advanced Systems CEO Sunil Kalidindi said the partnership marks the company's evolution from a components and subsystems manufacturer into a broader aerospace and defence technology and systems company.

“EM&E brings proven defence technologies and deep product expertise, while Sigma contributes its Indian manufacturing base, engineering capabilities and understanding of the domestic defence ecosystem,” Kalidindi said.

“Together, we are creating a platform that can develop meaningful indigenous capabilities in India and, over time, serve international markets. As Sigma enters this next phase of growth, we are equally focused on strengthening the leadership and governance structures required to support a larger, more globally integrated business,” he added.

While India remains the immediate focus, the venture will pursue select international opportunities in Europe and other friendly markets over time, the companies said.

Sigma reconstitutes board

The company has also reconstituted its board as part of its broader transformation into a globally integrated aerospace and defence platform.

Sigma has appointed Lieutenant General B S Raju (Retd), former Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the chairman of the Board. Galla Jayadev, co-founder and chairman of Amara Raja Group, and Dr Urkavalan Jeya Santhi, a former senior DRDO scientist, have been inducted as independent directors, effective November 6.

Ambassador T V Nagendra Prasad, a former Indian Foreign Service officer, is also part of the reconstituted board.