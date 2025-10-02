Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SKF India to invest up to ₹1,460 cr on automotive, industrial units by 2030

SKF India to invest up to ₹1,460 cr on automotive, industrial units by 2030

The demerger of the industrial business has been completed effective October 1, 2025, with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai bench sanctioning the scheme, SKF India Ltd said

auto components, auto sector

The company offers a range of products around the rotating shaft, including bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto components major SKF India group, which has undergone demerger of its automotive and industrial businesses, plans to invest up to Rs 1,460 crore by 2030 across the two verticals, including capacity expansion and setting up of a new plant.

The company expects the demerged industrial entity, SKF India (Industrial) Ltd , to be listed by November this year, subject to necessary approvals.

The demerger of the industrial business has been completed effective October 1, 2025, with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai bench sanctioning the scheme, SKF India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Under the demerger scheme, each shareholder of SKF India Ltd will receive one fully paid equity share of SKF India (Industrial) Ltd for every share held in SKF India Ltd, which will continue as the automotive entity, thereby preserving ownership while offering direct exposure to two complementary growth stories, the company said in a statement.

 

SKF India (Industrial) Ltd will pursue growth across manufacturing, railways, renewables, cement, mining and other heavy industries, and metals sectors that form the backbone of India's industrialisation and energy transition, it added.

Also Read

Investment, private sector, Capex

SKF India plans to invest up to ₹1,460 cr by 2030 to boost manufacturing

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SKF India share price jumps 9% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT up 20%

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test, Day 1: Siraj-Bumrah help IND bundle out WI on 162

Sam Altman, Elon Musk

OpenAI secures $500 bn valuation, overtakes SpaceX in market worth

gavel law cases

HC quashes ₹236 cr water bill against United Spirits' Maharashtra unit

"Backed by planned investments of Rs 800-950 crore through 2030, the company will undertake significant channel expansion and establish a new manufacturing facility in Pune by 2028," the statement said.

SKF Automotive, meanwhile, will concentrate on powering India's mobility transformation in an era defined by electrification, premiumisation, last-mile delivery, hybridisation, and advanced safety technologies, it added.

"With planned investments of Rs 410-510 crore by 2030 across Haridwar, Pune, and Bangalore, the company will expand capacity to meet rising demand from OEMs, reinforcing its role as a partner of choice for vehicle manufacturers while scaling its service and retail network," it added.

Commenting on the demerger, SKF India MD Mukund Vasudevan said,"By creating two focused and independent companies, we are aligning ourselves with India's twin growth engines, industrialisation and mobility."  SKF Industrial will strengthen its role as a key backbone of India's manufacturing growth, infrastructure development, railway network expansion, and renewables (wind) focus, he said, adding SKF Automotive will scale with the EV, last-mile commercial vehicle and premiumisation wave.

"This structure strengthens our ability to allocate capital effectively, accelerate innovation, and create distinct value streams for customers and shareholders, while contributing meaningfully to India's economic transformation," Vasudevan noted.

The demerger was first approved by the company's board in Q4 2024 and subsequently cleared by shareholders and regulators.

The company offers a range of products around the rotating shaft, including bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Reliance

JP Morgan values Reliance Retail at $121 bn, Jio Infocomm at $92 bn

Wintrack Inc

Wintrack shuts India ops citing bribery by Chennai Customs; dept denies claim

Google

Google lays off woman on O-1 visa: What it is and how it differs from H-1B

SpiceJet

Delhi HC summons SpiceJet in TCS recovery suit over unpaid technology dues

TCS

TCS questioned by US lawmakers over H-1B hires, layoffs, wage practices

Topics : SKF India Auto component production Auto components industry Auto component makers Auto component

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1 LIVEIndia vs West Indies 1st Test Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon