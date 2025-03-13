Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet MD Ajay Singh sells 0.9% stake in company for Rs 52 crore

SpiceJet MD Ajay Singh sells 0.9% stake in company for Rs 52 crore

According to the bulk deal data on the BSE, Ajay Singh sold over 11.5 million shares, amounting to a 0.9 per cent stake in Gurugram-based SpiceJet

Spicejet

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 45.34, taking the transaction value to Rs 52.31 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ajay Singh, one of the promoters and MD of SpiceJet, on Thursday divested nearly 1 per cent stake in the budget airline for Rs 52 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data on the BSE, Ajay Singh sold over 11.5 million shares, amounting to a 0.9 per cent stake in Gurugram-based SpiceJet.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 45.34, taking the transaction value to Rs 52.31 crore.

After the stake sale, Singh's holding in SpiceJet has come down to 22 per cent from 22.90 per cent. Also, the combined shareholding of promoters and promoter group of the company has declined to 28.23 per cent from 29.13 per cent.

 

Details of the buyer(s) of SpiceJet's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Also Read

Spicejet

SpiceJet in trouble as 3 aircraft lessors, ex-pilot file insolvency pleas

Spicejet

SpiceJet shares fly 6% after Plutus Wealth buys 9 mn shares via bulk deal

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch, Feb 27: SBI, Airtel, UltraTech, Nuvama, SpiceJet, IndiGo

SpiceJet

SpiceJet posts Rs 26 cr profit in Dec quarter backed by high performance

Spicejet

SpiceJet to re-induct grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft fleet into ops

Shares of SpiceJet on Thursday declined 6.38 per cent to close at Rs 45.48 apiece on the BSE.

Earlier, the budget airline was facing a fresh round of troubles as three Ireland-based aircraft lessors and a former pilot filed insolvency pleas in NCLT against the budget carrier, claiming defaults.

Three lessors - NGF Alpha, NGF Genesis and NGF Charlie - filed petitions under Section 9 of IBC, seeking initiation of insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet claiming dues totalling USD 12.68 million (about Rs 110 crore).

Later, the company clarified that during the proceedings of NCLT, it sought some time to resolve the matter as settlement talks were going on.

Last month, SpiceJet reported a profit after tax of Rs 26 crore for the three months ended December 2024, helped by overall improved performance.

The carrier had posted a loss of Rs 300 crore in the year-ago period. Its total revenue stood at Rs 1,077 crore in the 2024 September quarter.

However, compared to Rs 2,149 crore reported for the three months ended December 2023, the total revenue is lower in the latest December quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Infosys

Infosys to hold trainee assessment on March 18 after postponement

PremiumGodrej Enterprises Group Logo

Godrej Interio aims to ride e-commerce wave, targets 18-20% growth

Haldiram

After selling 10% stake, Haldiram's to sell another 5% to other investors

PremiumLarsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T targets 150 MW data centre capacity by 2027, to utilise land banks

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Datta Power Infra, SJVN sign agreement for 70 MW wind project in India

Topics : SpiceJet spicejet sale airline industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon