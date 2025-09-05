Friday, September 05, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors to cut passenger vehicle prices by up to ₹1.45 lakh from Sep 22

Tata Motors to cut passenger vehicle prices by up to ₹1.45 lakh from Sep 22

The Mumbai-based auto major said that its small car Tiago will see a price drop of ₹75,000, Tigor ₹80,000, and Altroz ₹1.10 lakh

Tata motors

The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles, effective September 22 2025, is a progressive and timely decision that will make personal mobility more accessible for millions across India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra noted. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors on Friday said it will cut passenger vehicle prices ranging between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1.45 lakh effective September 22 to pass on the full benefit of GST reduction to customers.

The Mumbai-based auto major said that its small car Tiago will see a price drop of Rs 75,000, Tigor Rs 80,000, and Altroz Rs 1.10 lakh.

Similarly, the price of compact SUV Punch will come down by Rs 85,000 and that of Nexon by Rs 1.55 lakh.

Mid-sized model Curvv would also see a price cut of Rs 65,000, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Prices of company's premium SUVs - Harrier and Safari, wll see a price reduction of 1.4 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh respectively, it added.

 

Also Read

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

Maruti to Tata Motors: Auto companies start passing on GST cut to buyerspremium

Tata motors

Tata Motors sales up 2% to 73,178 units in Aug; domestic dispatches fall 2%

stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 26: Tata Motors, Paytm, ONGC, Sai Life Sciences

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

Tata Motors seeks govt help to ease electric vehicle raw material sourcing

Tata Motors

Tata Motors returns to South African car market after six-year absence

"In line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision, the Hon'ble Finance Minister's intent and our Customer First philosophy, Tata Motors will fully honour the intent and spirit of this reform by passing on the entire benefit of the reduction in GST to our customers," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD Shailesh Chandra said.

The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles, effective September 22 2025, is a progressive and timely decision that will make personal mobility more accessible for millions across India, he noted.

Chandra noted that the GST rate cut will make the company's popular range of cars and SUVs even more accessible across segments, enabling first-time buyers and accelerating the shift towards new-age mobility for a wider spectrum of customers.

The GST Council, earlier this week, approved limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

Under it, petrol, LPG and CNG vehicles of less than 1,200 cc and not more than 4,000 mm length and diesel vehicles of up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm length would move to the 18 per cent rate.

All automobiles exceeding 1,200 cc and longer than 4,000 mm will be charged with a 40 per cent levy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Coca Cola

India continues to be a market with long-term potential: Coca-Cola COO

Vedanta

Vedanta pips Adani with ₹17,000 crore bid for Jaiprakash Associates

Shriram Properties

Shriram Properties signs agreement for prime land in North Bengaluru

Vedanta

Vedanta beats Adani with ₹17,000 cr bid to acquire debt-ridden JAL

Sony India

Sony India to pass on GST cut on TVs, expects up to 10% demand increase

Topics : Tata Motors GST Revamp GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon