TCS has one of world largest AI-ready workforce: CEO Krithivasan

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has one of the world’s largest workforces prepared for artificial intelligence (AI) thanks to employees learning new skills and a “culture of engineering”, its managing director and chief executive officer has said.

The information technology company has trained 300,000 employees in basic foundational AI skills. "Your efforts in learning and skilling yourselves on this front have led to TCS building one of the largest and most AI-ready workforces in the world. This is another tribute to the culture of engineering we have at TCS, and I am eager to see it grow from strength to strength," wrote K Krithivasan in an email to employees at the end of Financial Year 2024 (FY24). ‘Business Standard’ has seen the email.

He wrote about initiatives and success the company has had in AI. “We are currently working on over 200 engagements in GenAI with our clients and foresee a promising pipeline of future work across all industries," he said, referring to generative AI.

At more than 200 events, including TCS Summits and the World Economic Forum, the company has engaged with some 11,000 clients in conversations on deepening partnerships and how they can collaboratively work on AI.

The company, in its fourth quarter FY24 results media briefing, said that it has doubled its AI and GenAI deal pipeline to $900 million.

On future initiatives, Krithivasan wrote about the recent TCS Blitz in Abu Dhabi, "We deliberated and brainstormed on how to Refresh, Realign and Reinvent our company for the future. There are many initiatives we are taking up to revitalize our strengths, address our gaps, and capture new business opportunities."

About the retirement of chief operating officer N G Subramaniam, he said, "One of many values that NGS leaves with us, to carry forth, is the TCS culture of relentless client centricity. NGS has led the organization across key roles for over four decades, providing immense, selfless, and invaluable service to the company."

TCS employees have benefited from Subramaniam’s mentorship or have served in his team and the units he nurtured. "His contributions to the journey of our organization are immeasurable," said Krithivasan.

"Given our collective efforts as #OneTCS, we have ended the financial year on a strong note and stand well-poised to capture future growth opportunities," he said, referring to FY24 performance.