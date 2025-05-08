Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Titan's managing director Venkataraman to retire by year end: CEO

Venkataraman joined the company in 1990 and rose to the top post in 2019, the same year Chawala took the helm at the jewellery division

It said it would decide on Chawla's replacement at a later date. | File Image

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian jeweller and watchmaker Titan said on Thursday that Managing Director C. K. Venkataraman will retire at the end of the year, after more than 30 years at the company.

He will be replaced by jewelery division CEO, Ajoy Chawla.

Venkataraman joined the company in 1990 and rose to the top post in 2019, the same year Chawala took the helm at the jewellery division.

Under Chawla's leadership, the jewellery division has grown 2.5 times in sales and profits, Titan said in a press release.

It said it would decide on Chawla's replacement at a later date.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

 

First Published: May 08 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

