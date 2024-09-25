Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / UBS Group completes acquisition of HDFC Bank shares valued at Rs 543 cr

UBS Group completes acquisition of HDFC Bank shares valued at Rs 543 cr

These shares were offloaded by Paris-based BNP Paribas through its affiliate BNP Paribas Financial Markets at the same price

HDFC Bank, HDFC

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swiss financial services company UBS Group on Wednesday bought shares of private sector lender HDFC Bank for over Rs 543 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the block deal data available on the BSE, UBS Group's arm UBS Principal Capital Asia purchased 30.72 lakh shares of Mumbai-based HDFC Bank.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 1,768.05 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 543.27 crore.
These shares were offloaded by Paris-based BNP Paribas through its affiliate BNP Paribas Financial Markets at the same price.
Shares of HDFC Bank rose 0.59 per cent to close at Rs 1,778.85 apiece on the BSE.
 
In a separate block deal on the BSE, Goldman Sachs bought 5.52 lakh shares of Five-Star Business Finance for over Rs 45 crore through an open market transaction.

More From This Section

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Goa Shipyard logs record revenue of Rs 1,753 cr from operations in FY24

Pankaj Gupta, Leader – Public Sector Enterprises and Government

Engaging with the govt under India AI Mission: Amazon Web Services

MK Stalin, Stalin

Centre seeks CM Stalin's intervention to resolve ongoing Samsung strike

Byjus, Byju

NCLAT did not apply its mind in edtech firm Byju's case: Supreme Court

Coromandel International to acquire additional 8.82% stake in BMCC

Coromandel International to acquire additional 8.82% stake in BMCC

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 824 apiece, taking the aggregate deal value to Rs 45.50 crore, the data showed on the exchange.
Meanwhile, Singapore-based Duro Capital through its arm Duro India Opportunities Fund Pte Ltd FDI sold these shares at the same price.
Duro Capital is an India-focused investment management firm and is the manager for the Duro India Opportunities Fund.
On Wednesday, shares of Five-Star Business Finance jumped 4.51 per cent to end at Rs 808.40 per piece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Adani Total, Max Health, IIFL Finance, APSEZ

HDB financial services, HDFC Group

HDFC Bank's subsidiary HDB Financial Services board clears IPO plans

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank stock ready for a breakout after 2 months; can rally another 7%

Credit cards news

SBI Card loses credit card market share in July; InCred retains 'Reduce'

HDFC Bank

Is HDFC Bank stock a good bet after MSCI August Review? What analysts say

Topics : HDFC Bank shares UBS Group HDFC Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon