US-based fintech firm Payoneer opens tech hub in India, boosts hiring

Nasdaq-listed

f in tech

??

firm

Payoneer

Global plans to ​hire around 300 eng

in

eers by end of 2026 for its new ??global capability centre

in

In

dia, jo

in

in

g a grow

in

g list of companies tapp

in

g

in

to the world's most populous country to fulfill ‌their talent needs.

Global

firm

s ​

in

clud

in

g Mastercard, PayPal and Revolut ​are rely

in

g on their

In

dia centres for ​product development, payment process

in

g and expand

in

g AI capabilities.

In

dustry consultant ANSR had estimated revenue from

In

dia's global capability centres would grow 12% to $84 billion

in

2026.

Payoneer

, which is a ​cross-border platform to send and receive payments, plans to ‌hire AI and platform eng

in

eers, with the new facility ​at Gurugram near Delhi becom

in

g its second-largest

tech

and R&D centre globally, Gaurav Gupta,

In

dia site leader, said on Friday.

"

In

dia ‌has an amaz

in

g talent ​pool for people ‌who have experience

in

build

in

g f

in

ancial

tech

nologies at a ‌very large-scale (with) ??deep-

tech

expertise. So our key reason to come to ​

In

dia is to tap

in

to the talent density," Gupta said.

The company has an ​office

in

Bengaluru that handles sales functions for the domestic market with around 400 employees.

Last ‌month, Canadian

f in tech

Nuvei announced plans to buy

Payoneer

‌for about $2.75 billion, subject to regulatory approvals. Gupta said the proposed acquisition would not impact the

In

dia GCC or local bus

in

ess operations.