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Home / Companies / News / US-based fintech firm Payoneer opens tech hub in India, boosts hiring

US-based fintech firm Payoneer opens tech hub in India, boosts hiring

Payoneer to hire 300 engineers by end-2026 as India GCC becomes its second-largest global tech and R&D hub

Hiring, artificial intelligence, Engineers, engineers unemployment

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Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 5:53 PM IST
Nasdaq-listed fintech ??firm Payoneer Global plans to ​hire around 300 engineers by end of 2026 for its new ??global capability centre in India, joining a growing list of companies tappininto the world's most populous country to fulfill ‌their talent needs.  Global firms ​including Mastercard, PayPal and Revolut ​are relying on their India centres for ​product development, payment processing and expanding AI capabilities. Industry consultant ANSR had estimated revenue from India's global capability centres would grow 12% to $84 billion in 2026.  Payoneer, which is a ​cross-border platform to send and receive payments, plans to ‌hire AI and platform engineers, with the new facility ​at Gurugram near Delhi becoming its second-largest tech and R&D centre globally, Gaurav Gupta, India site leader, said on Friday.  "India ‌has an amazing talent ​pool for people ‌who have experience in building financial technologies at a ‌very large-scale (with) ??deep-tech expertise. So our key reason to come to ​India is to tap into the talent density," Gupta said.  The company has an ​office in Bengaluru that handles sales functions for the domestic market with around 400 employees.  Last ‌month, Canadian fintech Nuvei announced plans to buy Payoneer ‌for about $2.75 billion, subject to regulatory approvals. Gupta said the proposed acquisition would not impact the India GCC or local business operations. 
 

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Topics : Payoneer Gurugram Fintech

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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