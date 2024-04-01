Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages to enters US mkt as it gets USFDA registration

The Vadodara, Gujarat-based company will commence exporting to US market in the first quarter of this fiscal, according to a statement from the company

Representative image (Photo: Freepik)

Representative image (Photo: Freepik)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wardwizard Foods and Beverages, maker of frozen and ready-to-eat foods, on Monday announced its foray into the US market following the USFDA registration.
The Vadodara, Gujarat-based company will commence exporting to US market in the first quarter of this fiscal, according to a statement from the company.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The initial phase will focus on key cities including Chicago, New Jersey and Texas, where consumers will have the chance to indulge in the rich and authentic tastes of India's culinary offerings," it said.
The firm offers convenient RTE (ready-to-eat) meals to frozen products, spices, savory sauces, condiments, and beverages.
Chairperson and Managing Director Sheetal Bhalerao said: "The attainment of USFDA registration stands as a validation to our product quality and regulatory compliance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Domino's, Subway supplier Chatha Foods' SME IPO opens today: Check details

Parag Milk Foods appoints Rahul Kumar Srivastava as chief operating officer

Hindustan Foods Ltd to invest Rs 100 cr to in sports shoes manufacturing

Sapphire Foods at new high; soars 18% in 4 days as large funds raise stake

Wardwizard to invest Rs 2,000 cr to develop EV ancillary cluster in Gujarat

Hindustan Aeronautics reports highest ever revenue of Rs 29,810 cr in FY24

Corporate downgrade-to-upgrade ratio inches higher in FY24: Report

Should companies keep the public informed about the health of their CEO?

ABFRL to demerge Madura Fashion & Lifestyle into separate listed entity

Fincare SFB merges with AU SFB; consolidation enhances distribution network

Topics : food food and beverages USFDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon