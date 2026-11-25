Tata Steel Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) TV Narendran told television channels on Wednesday that discussions were underway at the management level to address minority shareholders’ concerns over the APL Apollo deal.

“We’ve heard all the noise from the market. We’ve heard the feedback, both from the Tata Steel shareholders who are more concerned about the debt, and we’ve addressed a lot of it yesterday in conversations with them,” he said in an interview with NDTV Profit.

Narendran said discussions were underway to find “a solution which addresses all the stakeholders, including shareholders on both sides”.

APL Apollo Chairman Sanjay Gupta has been in touch with the company’s minority shareholders, Narendran said. “Their concerns have also been heard by us.”

Narendran said discussions were on internally on whether anything needs to be done differently. “We have not come to any conclusion yet,” he said.

The comments come amid a sharp market reaction to the Tata Steel-APL Apollo deal, with both stocks witnessing a selloff since the announcement. Since Friday’s close, APL Apollo’s stock has fallen more than 30 per cent to ₹1,478 on the BSE, while Tata Steel has declined over 10 per cent to ₹159.10.

On whether the deal structure could change, Narendran said the main concern that had emerged was the debt that would sit on APL Apollo’s books after the transaction. “So, we are looking at what is the best way to address it in a manner fair to the APL Apollo shareholders, as well as to the Tata Steel shareholders. That’s where the focus is.”

Tata Steel’s deal to acquire APL Apollo and create a downstream powerhouse was announced in two stages — on Sunday and Monday morning, before the market opened. The transaction comprises three parts: a business transfer agreement with APL Apollo; a separate agreement with its promoters for the acquisition of a stake; and a partnership with SG Tech Engineering, an entity associated with APL Apollo’s promoter group, for exclusive contract manufacturing facilities for colour-coated products.

On Sunday, Tata Steel executed agreements to transfer its entire shareholding in Tata Steel Colors Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, as well as its tubes business to APL Apollo Tubes Ltd for a combined consideration of ₹28,000 crore. The Business Transfer Agreement requires minority shareholders’ approval.

According to the contours of the deal, APL Apollo will initially fund the buy through a mix of acquisition financing and subsequently replace the debt with long-term capitalisation to de-risk the balance sheet.

On the deal valuation, Narendran said independent valuers had been involved, along with one of the top four audit firms.