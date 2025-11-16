Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Yamaha expects 25% export growth this yr, plans Chennai unit as global hub

Yamaha expects 25% export growth this yr, plans Chennai unit as global hub

The company, which exports to around 55 countries from India, will be exploring more international markets in a bid to increase exports from India

Yamaha

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd had posted a 33.4 per cent growth in exports at 2,95,728 units in 2024-25 as compared to 2,21,736 units in 2023-24. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha expects exports from India to grow 25 per cent this year and is making its Chennai factory the export hub for global market, especially to advanced countries, according to a top company official.

The company, which exports to around 55 countries from India, will be exploring more international markets in a bid to increase exports from India, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd Senior Executive Officer and Yamaha Motor India Group Chairman, Itaru Otani told PTI.

"We are trying to achieve a big growth, like by 25 per cent this year on exports," he said when asked how the company is looking at its exports from India this year.

 

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd had posted a 33.4 per cent growth in exports at 2,95,728 units in 2024-25 as compared to 2,21,736 units in 2023-24.

Sharing the company's export strategy, Otani said,"The Chennai factory of Yamaha will be the export hub for the global markets, especially to advanced countries like the US, Europe, and then Japan."  As a first step, the company started exporting to Europe last year, he said, adding it has been a success and Yamaha continues to invest at its Chennai plant to meet global standards.

Yamaha exports a range of models from Chennai factory in Tamil Nadu, including FZ V2 (149 cc), FZ V3 (149 cc), FZ V4 (149 cc), Crux (106 cc), Saluto (110 cc), Aerox 155 (155 cc), Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid (125 cc) and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid (125 cc).

The company also exports from its other manufacturing unit at Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh.

"At this moment we export to 55 countries. Altogether, we are targetting 25 per cent growth in exports (this year)," Otani said.

Asked if Yamaha is exploring new markets to increase exports, he said,"We are planning, including the advanced countries."  The company keeps exploring other markets where potential is there for its products and where there is a demand, it will definitely consider those markets as well, Otani noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

