Zee Sports inks 3-year broadcast and digital rights deal with UPKL

Zee Sports inks 3-year broadcast and digital rights deal with UPKL

The Zee Sports-UPKL deal will see three seasons of live kabaddi action broadcast in Hindi and streamed on Zee5, expanding the sport's regional reach and fan base across India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Roshni Shekhar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ (ZEEL’s) sports arm, Zee Sports, and SJ Uplift Kabaddi’s Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) on Monday announced a three-year partnership for the broadcasting and digital rights of the regional kabaddi league for an undisclosed amount, according to a joint release.
 
As part of this partnership, Zee Sports will serve as the exclusive broadcast and digital partner for UPKL, airing the next three seasons and live-streaming them on Zee5 to reach millions of viewers across India, the release stated. The three-year deal covers the upcoming season of UPKL, which is expected to start on 25 December 2025, featuring 71 matches over 19 days in Noida with live telecasts in Hindi. It will extend to Season 3 and Season 4 of the league.
 
 
Zee Sports eyes long-term sports IP creation
 
“Our focus is on building sustainable and scalable regional as well as national IPs (intellectual properties) that inspire fandom and drive long-term value,” said Bavesh Janavlekar, Business Head, Zee Sports, ZEEL, in a statement.
 
“With this strategic partnership with UPKL, we aim to give kabaddi the platform and storytelling it deserves by leveraging our vast TV reach and Zee5’s digital ecosystem. This partnership is a powerful step forward, and together, we’re ready to take kabaddi to greater heights.”

UPKL expands with new franchises and wider reach
 
The league, which was launched last year with eight franchises, will see the addition of four new teams representing key cities across Uttar Pradesh in its second season.
 
“The partnership with Zee Sports reflects the evolution of UPKL from a promising regional initiative to a scalable sporting enterprise with national ambition,” said Sambav Jain, Founder and Director, SJ Uplift Kabaddi, in the release.
 
“Season 1 validated our model with strong fan engagement and franchise participation. With Season 2, we aim to expand that vision and elevate our league to the next level — taking UPKL into homes across India through Zee Sports’ television and digital reach. This collaboration not only amplifies the visibility of our athletes and teams but also strengthens our mission of creating a professional, sustainable, and inclusive kabaddi ecosystem.”

Topics : ZEEL Zee5 of Zee entertainment Zee Entertainment Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

