Monday, November 03, 2025 | 08:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Thomas Cook, SOTC revive China tours as Indian travel demand surges

Thomas Cook, SOTC revive China tours as Indian travel demand surges

New China portfolio by Thomas Cook India and SOTC offers curated itineraries for leisure, MICE, and bleisure travellers as demand rebounds with renewed flight connectivity

Thomas Cook, SOTC revive China tours as Indian travel demand surges

Roshni Shekhar
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thomas Cook India and its subsidiary SOTC Travel have relaunched China-specific travel plans for Indians amid rising travel demand, supported by the resumption of direct flights between India and China and a more relaxed visa approval process.
 
This follows both companies noticing departures selling out well in advance for China, even during the traditionally low October–November period. As a result, they have curated itineraries appealing to a wide segment of customers — from multi-generational families, Gen Z and millennials to working professionals, “frolleagues”, couples, seniors, and solo travellers.
 
Thomas Cook expands offerings to new Chinese destinations
 
“Leveraging on this opportunity, we have enhanced our China portfolio to go beyond the conventional, introducing new regions and experiences that resonate with India’s new-age holidaymaker,” said Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook India, noting China as a key holiday destination.
 
 
“In parallel, China’s evolving landscape also positions it as a high-potential MICE destination. With world-class venues and unique incentive experiences, we see strong scope to scale our MICE business in the region.”

Also Read

Thomas Cook India Group

Thomas Cook, SOTC Travel expand China holiday portfolio for Indians

Thomas Cook India

Thomas Cook share price increases 3% on inking deal with Tourism Ministry

Deepesh Verma

Thomas Cook India partners with Blinkit to deliver forex cards in minutes

Mahesh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, Thomas Cook India

Thomas Cook sees July rebound in travel bookings after Q1 disruptions easepremium

Thomas Cook India Group

Thomas Cook teams up with Muthoot Forex for wider payments reach

 
Rising MICE travel demand from Indian corporates
 
In the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment, cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu are emerging as key hubs. Thomas Cook India and SOTC have witnessed growing interest from corporates for incentive programmes and conferences.
 
Other top destinations include Shanghai’s futuristic skyline, the Bund waterfront, Xi’an’s Terracotta Army, Beijing’s Great Wall, and the Forbidden City.
 
China’s re-emergence as a preferred destination presents a significant opportunity, noted S. D. Nandakumar, President and Country Head, Holidays and Corporate Tours, SOTC Travel. He added that with direct connectivity restored and traveller confidence on the rise, the expanded portfolio offers Indians a seamless blend of China’s iconic landmarks and new experiences.
 
Enhanced comfort and culturally rich itineraries
 
“Enhanced comfort is ensured through porter services at major train stations and pre-planned menus blending Indian favourites with regional Chinese cuisine — with Indian chefs flown in exclusively to cater to vegetarian preferences and the Indian palate. Additionally, the portfolio includes multi-destination tours to China–Japan for the Cherry Blossom season,” the company said.
 
The new portfolio also introduces culturally rich and less-explored locales such as Chongqing, a five-dimensional city known for its cyberpunk skyline and LED-lit night cruises; Chengdu, home to the Giant Panda reserves and famed for its Sichuan cuisine and teahouse culture; and Zhangjiajie, the mountain range that inspired the film Avatar.
 
According to the company release, travellers can look forward to unique experiences, including:
 
•         A ride on the world’s fastest train, the Shanghai Maglev
•         Immersive storytelling at Chongqing 1949’s 360-degree rotating theatre
•         Drone shows at the Yangtze River waterfront
•         River cruises and private Baijiu distillery sampling
•         Business leisure travel segment on the rise
 
Indiver Rastogi, President and Group Head, Global Business Travel, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel, said the business leisure segment is also witnessing an uptick.
 
“Strengthened bilateral ties and the return of trade events are driving business travel momentum, with Chinese cities emerging as key hubs for business travel. In addition to business trips, we are also excited to see increased interest in ‘bleisure’ travel for China.”

More From This Section

IN THE VANGUARD OF DIGITAL REVOLUTION

Vanguard opens Global Value Center in Hyderabad, boosting tech innovation

Byju's

SC rejects plea to stop Aakash rights issue, reducing Byju's stake to 5%

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo parent PRISM announces new, simplified bonus plan for all shareholders

DLF, DLF Mumbai

DLF needs aggressive new launches for strong performance in FY26premium

Smartworks coworking

Smartworks rents 815,000 sq ft in Mumbai to build global workspace landmark

Topics : Thomas Cook (India) Travel firms China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon