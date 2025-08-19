Emami Agrotech enters branded staples market, targets Rs 2K cr in 5 years

Emami Agrotech, the Rs 20,000 crore edible oil, food, and bio-diesel arm of the Emami Group, has entered the branded staples segment, setting a sales target of Rs 2,000 crore over the next 3-5 years.
The company is making its debut in the Rs 80,000 crore branded staples market with products under the Emami Healthy & Tasty brand, including fresh chakki atta, maida, and suji. Over the next few months, it plans to expand its portfolio with additional variants and categories.
Vibhash V Agarwal, Director of Emami Group, who is leading the food business, said, “With this launch, we intend to move from pantry essentials to becoming an integral part of the Indian kitchen, engaging in daily rituals, family meals, and emotional bonds around food.”
He added, “We are looking at various categories, including food, snacks, ready-to-eat, and sauces.”
The target of Rs 2,000 crore will be achieved through the launch of atta, maida, suji, and other planned categories. Currently, the foods vertical, which includes spices, soya chunks, and rice bran oil, stands at Rs 400 crore.
Also Read
Emami Agrotech began its journey as an edible oil company in 2010 with the “Healthy & Tasty” brand and later expanded into other categories, including spices (Mantra) and soya chunks (Advans).
The company is working with McKinsey and specialist agency Thinking Forks to chart out a roadmap for its food business.
Agarwal expects Emami Agrotech to capture 15–20 per cent of West Bengal’s branded staples market within the next couple of years.
“We are launching it in Bengal, but the aim is to expand into regions where our brands are already strong, such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana,” he said.
The company is also exploring acquisitions in the food space in East India. However, Aditya Agarwal, Director at Emami Group, noted, “There are not many companies available.”
“Otherwise, we are open to acquisitions as they could give us a head start,” he added.