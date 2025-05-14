Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Birla Real Estate Q4 results: PAT at Rs 127 cr, income down 50%

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q4 results: PAT at Rs 127 cr, income down 50%

Total income declined to Rs 407.78 crore in the quarter from Rs 823.34 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C



Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Real Estate on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 126.99 crore from continuing operations for March quarter FY25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 143.67 crore in the year-ago period.

 

For 2024-25, the company posted a net loss of Rs 148.74 crore as against a net profit of Rs 128.25 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to Rs 1,257.33 crore from Rs 1,148.71 crore.

 

Aditya Birla Real Estate, formerly known as Century Textiles & Industries Ltd, has sold its pulp and paper business recently.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 2,026.10 apiece, up 4.66 per cent, on the BSE. 

First Published: May 14 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

