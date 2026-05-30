Triveni Engg Q4 FY26 result: Profit falls 8% to ₹167 crore, income dips 5%

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd has reported an 8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹167.45 crore for the quarter ended March mainly on higher cost of sugarcane.

Its net profit stood at ₹183 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to ₹1,842.15 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal from ₹1,934.53 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2025-26 fiscal, the net profit rose to ₹268.71 crore from ₹243.19 crore in the preceding year.

Total income grew to ₹7,697.03 crore last fiscal from ₹6,865.58 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.

Triveni Engineering is one of the largest integrated sugar and ethanol producers, and engineered-to-order turbo gearbox manufacturers in the country.

It is also in the water and wastewater management business.

Dhruv M. Sawhney, Chairman and Managing Director, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd, said: "Despite a challenging operating environment which prevailed in FY 26, particularly in the last quarter, the Company has delivered healthy results, aided by major turnaround in the profitability of the Distillery segment." The sugar segment by and large maintained its profitability, whereas the PTB (power transmission business) suffered a decline in turnover and profitability due to disruption in the market caused by the prevailing geopolitical situation, resulting in deferment of deliveries, he added.

The company pointed out that profitability during the March quarter is lower, largely attributable to the impact of increased cane price and lower profitability of PTB.

The PTB undertaking has been demerged from the Company and be vested in Triveni Power Transmission Ltd. (TPTL) with effect from the appointed date of 1 April-2026 and accordingly the demerger will be accounted for in FY 27, the company said.

Triveni Engineering & Industries currently has eight sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh.

Its Power Transmission (Gears) manufacturing facility is located at Mysuru; the Water & Wastewater treatment business is located at Noida. The company currently operates 6 cogeneration power plants located across five sugar units, with 104.5 MW grid-connected cogeneration capacity.