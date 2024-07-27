Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NTPC Q1FY25 results: Net profit up 12% at over Rs 5,500 cr on higher income

NTPC's consolidated power generation rose to 114 billion units (BUs) in Q1 FY25 from 104 billion units in Q1 FY24

NTPC

Total income was at Rs 45,053 cr as against Rs 39,681 cr in April-June 2023-24

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NTPC on Saturday posted 12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,506.07 cr for the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher income.
In the year-ago period, its net profit stood at Rs 4,907.13 cr, the company said in an exchange filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Total income rose to Rs 48,981.68 cr from Rs 43,390.02 cr in the same period a year ago.
Expenses stood at Rs 41,844.18 cr against Rs 36,963.61 cr a year ago.
NTPC's consolidated power generation rose to 114 billion units (BUs) in Q1 FY25 from 104 billion units in Q1 FY24.
On standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 4,511 cr, around 11 per cent higher as against Rs 4,066 cr in the year-ago period.

More From This Section

PNB Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps 159% to Rs 3,252 cr, NII up 10.23%

REC Q1FY25 results: PAT grows 16.57% to Rs 3,460.19 cr on high revenue

ICICI Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 14.6% to Rs 11,059 cr, NII up 7.3%

PepsiCo India's profit at Rs 200 cr during Apr-Dec, revenue at Rs 5,794 cr

PepsiCo India revenue in Apr-Dec 2023 at Rs 5,954 cr, profit at Rs 217 cr

Total income was at Rs 45,053 cr as against Rs 39,681 cr in April-June 2023-24.
The company's standalone power generation was at 98 billion units, higher from 88 billion units in the year-ago period.
NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor of 80.39 per cent during Q1 FY25 as against the national average of 76.19 per cent.
Under Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest power generation company having an installed capacity of 76 gigawatt.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stable policy, revenue visibility, regulated margins triggers for NTPC

NTPC Q4 results: Net profit rises 33% on the back of higher revenues

NTPC Group's installed power generation capacity crosses 76 GW milestone

Massive fire breaks out at NTPC's superthermal power plant in Jharkhand

Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 232 cr for coal, thermal plants

Topics : NTPC NTPC results Q1 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon