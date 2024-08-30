Rebel Food loss narrows to Rs 378 crore in FY24; revenue up 18.8%

Rebel Foods -- which owns Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Oven Story and other cloud kitchens -- has reported a narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 378.21 crore in FY24, according to financial data accessed by the business intelligence platform Tofler. Its revenue from operations rose 18.8 per cent to Rs 1,420.24 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In FY23, the company's net loss was Rs 656.55 crore, while its revenue stood at Rs 1,195.22 crore. Rebel Foods's other income in FY 24 was Rs 65.29 crore, up 2.81 per cent.

Its total income was Rs 1,485.53 crore, up 18 per cent in 2023-24.

The company's total expenses were Rs 1,857.03 crore in FY24 against Rs 1,827.04 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Founded in 2011 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, Rebel Foods is the world's largest internet restaurant company, having over 450 kitchens across 70 cities.

It owns brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Ovenstory Pizza, Mandarin Oak, The Good Bowl, SLAY Coffee, Sweet Truth, Wendy's and more.

Rebel Foods currently operates over 45 brands across multiple countries.