Jumbotail raises Rs 151 crore in series C3 equity round led by Artal Asia

Jumbotail is building AI-driven technologies to drive higher customer wallet share. The firm is leveraging its deep sourcing capabilities across FMCGs and staples and its kirana supply chain

How grocery marketplace Jumbotail is preparing kirana stores for the future

Jumbotail store

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jumbotail, the business-to-business marketplace for food and grocery, has raised Rs 151 crore ($18.2 million) in equity capital in a Series C3 equity funding round led by Artal Asia Pte. Ltd. Heron Rock, Sabre Investment, Arkam Ventures, Jarvis Reserve Fund, Reaction Global, VII Ventures, and others also participated in the round. Jumbotail plans to invest the funds in scaling its suite of GTM products and services for new and emerging brands. The aim is to reach mass market consumers through Jumbotail’s nationwide kirana store network.

“Jumbotail is the fastest and most capital-efficient way for brands to access over 100 million urban middle-class consumers via the kirana stores on the Jumbotail platform. We will strengthen our leadership position by going deeper into our existing markets and helping brands reach kiranas with the lowest total cost of activation and the fastest route to market in the sector,” said Ashish Jhina, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Jumbotail.
“We expect to be fully profitable on an operational basis across our entire network before the end of 2024. We are happy to see world-class investors doubling down on our mission to transform India’s food and grocery retail ecosystem.”

Jumbotail is building AI-driven technologies to drive higher customer wallet share. The firm is leveraging its deep sourcing capabilities across fast-moving consumer goods and staples and its kirana supply chain.

Through Jumbotail, brands can influence the entire demand funnel. This includes creating kirana awareness of their products to purchase and restocking to driving consumer awareness via kirana stores. With over 60 per cent market penetration of kiranas in the cities it serves, Jumbotail has the highest wallet share and monthly purchase frequency of small and medium kirana stores in the industry. One hundred per cent of Jumbotail’s sales are generated by unassisted digital orders placed organically by kirana stores across the country via the Jumbotail B2B digital retailer app.

"We are excited to see Jumbotail execute sustainable growth at scale, with a strong focus on profitability and capital efficiency,” said Benjamin Felt, Board Member of Jumbotail and Managing Director of Invus, the global advisor of Artal. “Since Artal’s first investment in Jumbotail in 2021, Jumbotail has continued to demonstrate its differentiation and market leadership in the digital enablement of the kirana ecosystem.”

The firm said it is leveraging its economies of scale to accelerate its march towards profitability. The company plans to hire world-class teams in deep sourcing, category management, product management, AI and machine learning, and marketing.

An estimated 12 million kirana stores in India control more than 95 per cent of the country’s $600 billion food and grocery market. Kiranas have proven to be a lifeline for Indian consumers and the economic engine for the country. Technology, supply chain, and fintech solutions from startups like Jumbotail are poised to transform the kirana store ecosystem. The company said that a startup like Jumbotail would also empower the kirana retailers to help them meet the emerging needs of the next-generation Indian consumer.
First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

