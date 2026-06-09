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Zepto closes in on Blinkit in scale but profitability remains elusive

Zepto's IPO filing shows the company has emerged as Blinkit's closest challenger in quick commerce, although heavy investments in expansion continue to weigh on profitability

Zepto

Zepto operated 1,139 dark stores at the end of FY26, almost at par with Instamart's 1,143 stores and roughly half of Blinkit's 2,243 locations (Photo: Shutterstock)

Udisha Srivastav
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

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Quick commerce (qcom) platform Zepto is emerging as the closest challenger to market leader Blinkit as the company's operating metrics show it has nearly matched its largest rival on several fronts, even though profitability remains elusive.
 
The data, shared in the company's updated draft red herring prospectus, shows that Zepto generated ₹7,497.6 crore in revenue from operations and processed 210 million orders during the fourth quarter of FY26.
 
While Blinkit remains the market leader with 273.9 million orders and revenue of ₹13,232 crore, Zepto has significantly narrowed the gap in terms of order volumes. The qcom-only firm, notably, recorded the highest revenue after Blinkit despite having roughly half the size of its dark-store network.
 
 
However, Zepto's aggressive expansion strategy continues to weigh on earnings. The company reported an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) loss of ₹1,247.5 crore, the largest among the three major players, compared with Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.
 
The losses highlight the significant investments being made in customer acquisition, dark-store expansion and rapid-delivery infrastructure as companies compete for market share.

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Zepto operated 1,139 dark stores at the end of FY26, almost at par with Instamart's 1,143 stores and roughly half of Blinkit's 2,243 locations.
 
However, despite having nearly half the network size of Blinkit, Zepto's order volumes reached nearly 77 per cent of Blinkit's in the March quarter, indicating higher throughput per store and strong demand concentration in key urban markets.
 
In the March quarter, Zepto reported a Net Receivables Value (NRV) of ₹8,133.8 crore, substantially higher than Instamart's Net Order Value (NOV) of ₹5,674.3 crore despite operating a similar number of dark stores. It was, however, lower than Blinkit's NOV of ₹14,386 crore.
 
Notably, while NRV (Net Receivables Value) is the actual money a qcom company earns from transactions on its platform after adjusting for discounts and adding other revenue streams, NOV (Net Order Value) refers to the actual value retained after deductions such as discounts and promotional offers.

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Topics : Zepto Blinkit Swiggy doorstep delivery

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

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