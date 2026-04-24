VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24: Alice Blue India Pvt. Ltd is proud to be recognised as a Great Place To Work® Certified™ organisation for 2026. This prestigious certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience. What makes this achievement truly meaningful is that it comes directly from employee feedback; this year, 86% of employees shared that Alice Blue is a great place to work. Great Place To Work® is widely regarded as the global benchmark for workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership practices that drive long-term success. Reflecting on the milestone, M Sidhavelayutham, CEO of Alice Blue, said,

"Over the last 20 years, I've had the chance to work with some incredibly talented and driven people who've shaped Alice Blue into what it is today. This recognition really belongs to our team. We're grateful for everything they do and remain committed to building a workplace where they can continue to grow and do their best work." At Alice Blue, building a strong workplace culture has always been closely linked to business growth. Over the past year, the company introduced a Strategic Leadership Outbound Training Program to strengthen collaboration across teams. It also expanded its workspace with two new offices designed to create a more modern, comfortable, and inspiring environment for employees.

Research by Great Place To Work shows that job seekers are significantly more likely to find strong leadership and a positive work environment in certified organisations. Employees in such workplaces are also more likely to feel valued, fairly treated, and motivated to come to work. Join Our Team: Alice Blue is constantly looking for passionate individuals to be part of its journey. To explore current opportunities, visit Alice Blue Careers website. About Alice Blue India Pvt. Ltd. Founded in 2006, Alice Blue is a tech-driven stockbroking firm focused on making trading and investing accessible, transparent, and efficient for Indian investors. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company serves over 7,00,000 clients across 20+ cities and is a member of NSE, BSE, MCX, and CDSL.

Alice Blue offers investment solutions across Equity, F & O, Currency, Commodities, IPOs, and Mutual Funds through its platforms, ANT Web and ANT App. The company also runs Trade School, an offline initiative that provides hands-on, practical education on the stock market for aspiring traders and investors. Driven by a customer-first mindset and a strong technology backbone, Alice Blue is committed to empowering India's investing journey. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)