Child Help Foundation(CHF) volunteered for Odisha and Uttarakhand Flood Relief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI/GPRC): Child Help Foundation(CHF), a Pan India non-profit organization volunteered for the Flood Relief Campaign in Odisha and Uttarakhand to help the flood victims.

The volunteers of CHF distributed emergency ration kits and reached out to 2580 individuals by helping 430 families.

These states in the past few months have faced devastating floods which have disrupted countless lives. The destruction caused by heavy rainfall and climate change hasshaken the entire nation. Child Help Foundation(CHF) team organized campaigns to help the needy across states and even in remote villages.

Talking about the Flood Relief Campaign Shaji Varghese, Spokesperson and CEO of Child Help Foundation(CHF) said, "Child Help Foundation(CHF) is a compassionate team which works day and night to help our community to keep it safe, clean and healthy. We have always stood up and tried our best to help people, especially in such a tragic situation. When we saw the devastating situation caused by excessive rains and floods in these two states, our enthusiastic volunteers immediately prepared to visit these places to help the needy as much as we can. Child Help Foundation has done everything in its capacity to restore the lives of the people in Odisha and Uttarakhand, and continues to do so."

Child Help Foundation(CHF)volunteers reached out to 2580 individuals and helped 430 families in villages like Jalau, Potak, Harijanapada, Badabelari, Brahman Pada, and Tirtol of the Jagatsinghpur District, Odisha. The families were given emergency ration kits which included items such as chuda, sugar, sattua, candles, matchboxes, Dettol soaps, biscuits, mosquito coils, and more.

"Our compassion as a community is tested when tragedies wreak havoc on our nation. When these states were hit by floods and we heard and saw the destruction it is causing in the news, we were moved. It was very disheartening to see how people'slives are getting destroyed by floods, families got separated from each other, and people are dying because of hunger and lack of basic amenities. We as an organization were left with just two options, either to sit and watch the destruction or do something about it. And we realized that people in Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Assam need our help, which is why we took all the initiatives we could to help theflood victims." Said Jiji John, Executive Director, Child Help Foundation.

In Uttarakhand, Child Help Foundation provided basic necessities like garments and clothes to the flood victims in Khotila Village, Dharchula, Uttarakhand. The organization was supported by IndiaCares, who worked relentlessly to help us in aiding the victims.

Child Help Foundation(CHF)also donated 200 ration kits to Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Silchar, Assam, to help the flood-affected people of Assam.

