Woosh Biz by HTI rocks the Team Building arena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Woosh Biz by HTI - a JV between Woosh Biz, Saudi, and HTI (India) Pvt. Ltd. - organised Team Building with Customer OSCAR (Outreach Secure Care And Retain) for Corporates, Business Leaders, Entrepreneurs, Academicians and HR Seniors at VITS Select, Daman. It was a super fun and learning day because we grow when we learn, but stay young when we play!!
Dominic CostaBir, Director, Woosh Biz, shared, "Our daily lives demand that we perform Herculean tasks. Thankfully, with God's grace and teamwork, we can. However, teamwork requires practice - and the best practice is through Woosh Biz simulations!"
Woosh Biz simulations are scientifically designed to stimulate subconscious learning. They get teams to 'perform' better, faster. The games recreate the corporate work environment; demanding strategic thinking and creative problem-solving skills. They learn the value of communication, coordination, collaboration, diversity, inclusion and the absolute need to have fun even as we work. Work hard - play harder!
Dr Vikram Kamat, Hotelier, whose hotel collaborated with Woosh Biz for the workshop, said, "You're setting up to fail if the team is full of goalies. We need goalies, strikers and defenders, each with their own unique strengths - and that's why a team that works well together is so important!"
Woosh Biz client include KPMG, Saudi Aramco, Biban, Jahez, Bae Systems, Itochu Parekh, Azure Hospitality, KA Hospitality and Anjuman-I-Islam College among others.
Adds Dominic, "All organisations can benefit from our specialised Team Building Programs. Also, in the post-pandemic era, staff morale needs a boost; plus organisations are just about getting back to work from the office, making team bonding critical. Talk to us; let us curate a program to bind and energize your team. Give them a chance to play, laugh and enjoy while they learn!!"
