The Asian Academy of Film and Television, one of India’s most reputed creative institutes, has officially announced Admissions 2026 for its undergraduate B.Sc program. This hands-on course prepares aspiring visuals artists and filmmakers to work in the fast-evolving world of motion pictures and digital entertainment. With the growing global demand for high-quality storytelling across theatrical releases, OTT platforms, advertising, and branded media, this B.Sc in Cinema and Cinematography program is designed as a future-ready pathway that combines theory, technical expertise, and practical experience.

The Growing Indian Film and Digital Media Industry India’s media and entertainment sector is witnessing strong expansion. It is projected to reach INR 3 lakh crore by 2027, driven by OTT growth, regional cinema, streaming platforms, and global collaborations. An Integrated Curriculum Based on Cinematic Excellence The B.Sc program is structured to equip learners with both artistic and technical understanding of visual narratives. The curriculum focuses on developing creative thinking while building expertise in imaging systems, lighting, framing, and execution processes. Key areas of study include: Principles of visual grammar and cinematography

Advanced shooting techniques

Lighting design for screen-based formats

Aesthetics and narrative composition

Script breakdown and shot planning

Modern imaging technologies and workflows

Editing and post-production fundamentals

Project management in filmmaking The course emphasizes practical exposure, allowing students to work on short projects, documentaries, advertisements, and studio-based assignments throughout their learning journey.

Faculty Mentorship and Industry Integration With over 30 years of experience in creative education, the institute brings together faculty members including filmmakers, camera experts, and media professionals who offer mentorship grounded in real-world exposure. Career Opportunities in Filmmaking and Visual Arts The rise of OTT platforms and digital-first formats has expanded opportunities across this domain. The demand for original visual work continues to grow, creating new roles across multiple formats. Graduates can explore positions such as: Cinematographer

Director of Photography (DoP)

Camera Operator

Editor

Lighting Specialist

Production Executive

Documentary Filmmaker

Digital Creator A Collaborative Creative Ecosystem One of the key strengths of the institution is its multidisciplinary environment. Learners benefit from exposure to related fields, enabling cross-functional collaboration and broader skill development.

Related programs include: B.A. in Film and Television Production

B.Des in 3D Animation & VFX

M.Sc in Game Design and Development

Diploma in Performance Arts and Acting

Editing and Sound Production courses Placement Assistance and Career Support The institute provides structured placement support to help students transition into the professional space. Career services include: Internship assistance

Portfolio development guidance

Career mentoring

Networking opportunities With a global alumni network of over 35,000 professionals, it maintains strong connections across studios, OTT platforms, and production houses. Admissions 2026 Now Open Admissions for the 2026 academic session are now open for aspiring professionals looking to build a future in filmmaking and visual arts.

This B.Sc course is ideal for students who have completed higher secondary education and are interested in narrative expression, composition, and cinematic techniques. Shaping the Future of Indian Entertainment As India continues to grow as a global content hub, the demand for trained professionals is increasing. This program provides a balance of creativity, technical capability, and market understanding required to succeed in a competitive environment. By combining innovation with practical learning, the institute continues its commitment to developing the next generation of industry-ready professionals. For Media Inquiries, Contact: AAFT Noida Marwah Studios FC-14/15, Sector-16A Noida Film City, Uttar Pradesh, India

Phone: 08031443425 / 08031443452 / 09811014536 / 08068230367 Email: help@aaft.com