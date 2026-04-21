Sā – The House of Shubhashish signs development agreement for premium project at iconic Malviya Nagar in Jaipur

Jaipur: Sā – The House of Shubhashish has signed a development agreement (DA) for a premium residential project in Malviya Nagar, as the company steps up its presence in the luxury housing segment.

The project is estimated to have a revenue potential of around ₹500 crore and is expected to be launched in Q3 of the current financial year, subject to regulatory approvals.

With this development, the company is formally entering the premium and luxury segment in Jaipur, aligning with its broader expansion strategy across key urban markets.