T20 World Cup 2026: PAK vs NAM pitch report and Colombo stadium key stats

The final Super 8 spot will be on the line when Pakistan take on Namibia in Colombo

Pakistan vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 pitch report

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The final Super 8 spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be decided today when Pakistan face Namibia at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Pakistan enter the match knowing a victory will secure qualification, but pressure is mounting after their loss to India exposed serious batting concerns.
 
Captain Salman Ali Agha will look towards Babar Azam and openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub to deliver a strong powerplay after recent collapses. The middle order has struggled to maintain momentum, making stability a key focus heading into today’s clash.
 
Pakistan’s bowling attack has also shown inconsistency, with Shaheen Shah Afridi still searching for rhythm despite his experience. Saim Ayub’s three-wicket performance against India remains a rare bright spot.
 
 
Namibia, already eliminated, will aim to play fearless cricket. Gerhard Erasmus’ off-spin and disciplined bowling could challenge Pakistan on a slow Colombo surface, making this must-win encounter far from straightforward for the former champions. 

Pakistan vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Sinhalese Sports Club pitch report

The surface at the Sinhalese Sports Club is likely to favour the bowlers, especially the spinners, who are expected to have a strong influence on the game. Recent fixtures at this ground highlight a clear pattern, with slow bowlers enjoying greater success than the seamers. The pitch generally plays a bit sluggish, which can make free-flowing strokeplay difficult as the innings progresses and the ball gets older.
 
With the average first-innings total hovering around 150-plus, sides reaching the 160-170 mark could gain a significant advantage. Batters may need to focus on building partnerships and preserving wickets in the powerplay, while teams — including fantasy managers — could benefit from investing in reliable spin options.

T20 World Cup 2026 PAK vs NAM: Head-to-head stats at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

This will be the first time that Pakistan and Nepal will take each other on in T20Is at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Tuesday. They have faced only once before this in T20Is and it was Pakistan who emerged victorious in the match.

Most recent T20I match at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

The most recent T20I match played at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, was Match 22 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Ireland and Oman. Ireland beat Oman in a one-sided affair by 96 runs.

Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo: Key T20I stats

Category Stats
Total Matches 13
Matches won batting first 5
Matches won bowling first 7
Average 1st innings Score 133
Average 2nd innings Score 116
Highest total recorded 235/5 (20 Ovs) By IRE vs OMAN
Lowest total recorded 100/10 (18.3 Ovs) By BANW vs SLW
Highest score chased 148/7 (19.3 Ovs) By PAK vs NED
Lowest score defended 113/6 (20 Ovs) By PAKW vs SLW
 

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:42 AM IST

