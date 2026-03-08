IND vs NZ final: Highest successful chase in Ahmedabad in T20 history?

The Narendra Modi Stadium has witnessed some thrilling run chases over the years, with teams consistently showcasing aggressive batting performances under pressure. The current record for the highest successful run chase in T20Is is with South Africa who chased down 177 within 16.1 overs against the West Indies in this year's T20 World Cup.

From international encounters to high-scoring T20 matches, the ground has become synonymous with memorable chases. Here's a detailed look at the standout innings and top successful run chases at this venue.

Highest successful run chases in T20Is in Ahmedabad Team Score Overs Target Inns Opposition Ground Date South Africa 177/1 16.1 177 2 v West Indies Ahmedabad 26/02/26 South Africa 178/3 17.1 176 2 v New Zealand Ahmedabad 14/02/26 India 166/3 17.5 165 2 v England Ahmedabad 14/03/21 England 158/2 18.2 157 2 v India Ahmedabad 16/03/21 England 130/2 15.3 125 2 v India Ahmedabad 12/03/21

With the ground also witnessing some high octane T20 matches over the years, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the highest run chase in this format is currently Kolkata Knight Riders' superb chase of 205 runs against hosts Gujarat Titans back in 2023.

Here is the list for the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket taking both T20is and T20s in consideration over the years.