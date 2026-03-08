IND vs NZ final: Highest successful chase in Ahmedabad in T20 history?
From international encounters to high-scoring T20 matches, the ground has become synonymous with memorable chases.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The Narendra Modi Stadium has witnessed some thrilling run chases over the years, with teams consistently showcasing aggressive batting performances under pressure. The current record for the highest successful run chase in T20Is is with South Africa who chased down 177 within 16.1 overs against the West Indies in this year's T20 World Cup.
From international encounters to high-scoring T20 matches, the ground has become synonymous with memorable chases. Here’s a detailed look at the standout innings and top successful run chases at this venue. Check India vs New Zealand final live score and match updates here | Check T20 World Cup 2026 final full scorecard here
|Highest successful run chases in T20Is in Ahmedabad
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Target
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Date
|South Africa
|177/1
|16.1
|177
|2
|v West Indies
|Ahmedabad
|26/02/26
|South Africa
|178/3
|17.1
|176
|2
|v New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|14/02/26
|India
|166/3
|17.5
|165
|2
|v England
|Ahmedabad
|14/03/21
|England
|158/2
|18.2
|157
|2
|v India
|Ahmedabad
|16/03/21
|England
|130/2
|15.3
|125
|2
|v India
|Ahmedabad
|12/03/21
Here is the list for the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket taking both T20is and T20s in consideration over the years.
|Highest successfull run chase in T20 cricket (overall)
|Rank
|Team
|Target Chased
|Opposition
|Date
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|205
|v GT
|09/04/23
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|201
|v GT
|28/04/24
|3
|Punjab Kings
|200
|v GT
|04/04/24
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|179
|v CSK
|31/03/23
|5
|South Africa
|177
|v WI
|26/02/26
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|165
|v M
|14/04/15
|7
|South Africa
|176
|v New Zealand
|14/02/26
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|173
|v RCB
|22/05/24
|9
|Chennai Super Kings
|171
|v GT
|28/05/23
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|167
|v PBKS
|02/05/21
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 7:38 PM IST