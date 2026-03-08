Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / IND vs NZ final: Highest successful chase in Ahmedabad in T20 history?

IND vs NZ final: Highest successful chase in Ahmedabad in T20 history?

From international encounters to high-scoring T20 matches, the ground has become synonymous with memorable chases.

Narendra Modi Stadium ighest successful run chase in T20Is

Narendra Modi Stadium ighest successful run chase in T20Is

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 7:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Narendra Modi Stadium has witnessed some thrilling run chases over the years, with teams consistently showcasing aggressive batting performances under pressure. The current record for the highest successful run chase in T20Is is with South Africa who chased down 177 within 16.1 overs against the West Indies in this year's T20 World Cup.
 
From international encounters to high-scoring T20 matches, the ground has become synonymous with memorable chases. Here’s a detailed look at the standout innings and top successful run chases at this venue.  Check India vs New Zealand final live score and match updates here | Check T20 World Cup 2026 final full scorecard here 
 
 
Highest successful run chases in T20Is in Ahmedabad
Team Score Overs Target Inns Opposition Ground Date
South Africa 177/1 16.1 177 2 v West Indies Ahmedabad 26/02/26
South Africa 178/3 17.1 176 2 v New Zealand Ahmedabad 14/02/26
India 166/3 17.5 165 2 v England Ahmedabad 14/03/21
England 158/2 18.2 157 2 v India Ahmedabad 16/03/21
England 130/2 15.3 125 2 v India Ahmedabad 12/03/21
 
  Highest successfull run chase in T20 format in Ahmedabad  With the ground also witnessing some high octane T20 matches over the years, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the highest run chase in this format is currently Kolkata Knight Riders' superb chase of 205 runs against hosts Gujarat Titans back in 2023.
 
Here is the list for the highest successful run chase in T20 cricket taking both T20is and T20s in consideration over the years.
 
Highest successfull run chase in T20 cricket (overall)
Rank Team Target Chased Opposition Date
1 Kolkata Knight Riders 205 v GT 09/04/23
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 201 v GT 28/04/24
3 Punjab Kings 200 v GT 04/04/24
4 Gujarat Titans 179 v CSK 31/03/23
5 South Africa 177 v WI 26/02/26
6 Rajasthan Royals 165 v M 14/04/15
7 South Africa 176 v New Zealand 14/02/26
8 Rajasthan Royals 173 v RCB 22/05/24
9 Chennai Super Kings 171 v GT 28/05/23
10 Delhi Capitals 167 v PBKS 02/05/21
 

More From This Section

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final preview

T20 WC 2026 final: India vs New Zealand preview, toss time, streaming

India vs New Zealand pitch report

T20 WC 2026 final: IND vs NZ pitch report, Ahmedabad Stadium stats

India vs New Zealand

How India and New Zealand have performed against each other in T20 WC

India vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20Is

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20Is

IND vs NZ player battles for T20 WC final

Samson vs Henry, Seifert vs Bumrah: Key battles in IND vs NZ T20 WC final

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News India vs New Zealand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

India vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreHappy International Women's Day Wishes 2026Market Crash TodayDelhi TrafficSleep Orders You should not IgnoreGold and Silver Rate todayOTT This WeekHurun Rich List 2026International Women's Day 2026IMD Weather Update