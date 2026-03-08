IND vs NZ live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 final match?

Check IND vs NZ T20 WC final LIVE SCORE UPDATES here The Narendra Modi Stadium, promising an exhilarating showdown between two of the tournament’s most consistent sides. India will be keen to rewrite history and create new memories at Ahmedabad, especially after the heartbreak of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final held at the same venue.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Santner: We are going to bowl first. Looks pretty good. We will see if it does anything and try and restrict them to a chasable score. Boys are good. This is why we are playing. It did. Great occasion, the semifinal and the guys will take confidence from that. This is biggest stage and everyone is ready. No McConchie, Duffy is playing. Surya: Happy to bat first since we have been doing that pretty well. Always good to have runs on the board in the semifinal or a final. It's history now, new World Cup and we are excited for it. It looks fully already and it's only toss time and hopefully we will give them a good show. Same team for us.

The Indian team comes into the final buoyed by a commanding semi-final win over the England national cricket team. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the batting lineup has shown depth and versatility, with each player capable of taking the game away from the opposition. While the batting unit appears well-settled, the bowling attack could see adjustments, particularly around spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, whose form has been inconsistent in recent outings.

New Zealand earned their spot in the final with a comprehensive win over the South Africa national cricket team in the semi-finals. Their campaign has been spearheaded by explosive opener Finn Allen, whose blistering century in the knockout stage has made him one of the tournament’s most formidable batters.

ALSO READ: What happened when Team India last faced New Zealand in an ICC final? With aggressive openers, a balanced bowling lineup led by Matt Henry, and both teams chasing history, the final promises a high-octane encounter as India aim to defend their title and New Zealand pursue their maiden T20 World Cup triumph.