Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / IND vs NZ live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 final match?

IND vs NZ live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 final match?

India will be keen to rewrite history and create new memories at Ahmedabad, especially after the heartbreak of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final held at the same venue.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final live streaming

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final live streaming

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Narendra Modi Stadium, promising an exhilarating showdown between two of the tournament’s most consistent sides. India will be keen to rewrite history and create new memories at Ahmedabad, especially after the heartbreak of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final held at the same venue.   Check IND vs NZ T20 WC final LIVE SCORE UPDATES here 
 

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Santner: We are going to bowl first. Looks pretty good. We will see if it does anything and try and restrict them to a chasable score. Boys are good. This is why we are playing. It did. Great occasion, the semifinal and the guys will take confidence from that. This is biggest stage and everyone is ready. No McConchie, Duffy is playing.  Surya: Happy to bat first since we have been doing that pretty well. Always good to have runs on the board in the semifinal or a final. It's history now, new World Cup and we are excited for it. It looks fully already and it's only toss time and hopefully we will give them a good show. Same team for us.

  The Indian team comes into the final buoyed by a commanding semi-final win over the England national cricket team. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the batting lineup has shown depth and versatility, with each player capable of taking the game away from the opposition. While the batting unit appears well-settled, the bowling attack could see adjustments, particularly around spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, whose form has been inconsistent in recent outings.
 
 
New Zealand earned their spot in the final with a comprehensive win over the South Africa national cricket team in the semi-finals. Their campaign has been spearheaded by explosive opener Finn Allen, whose blistering century in the knockout stage has made him one of the tournament’s most formidable batters.

Also Read

India vs New Zealand live score T20 World Cup 2026

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE T20 WC final: NZ bowling first; No changes in India playing XI

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final preview

T20 WC 2026 final: India vs New Zealand preview, toss time, streaming

India vs New Zealand pitch report

T20 WC 2026 final: IND vs NZ pitch report, Ahmedabad Stadium stats

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony live updates

T20 World Cup 2026 Live updates IND vs NZ final: Closing ceremony underway; Will India change XI?

India vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20Is

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in T20Is

 
With aggressive openers, a balanced bowling lineup led by Matt Henry, and both teams chasing history, the final promises a high-octane encounter as India aim to defend their title and New Zealand pursue their maiden T20 World Cup triumph. 
 
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final broadcasting details 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 

More From This Section

Team India after winning the semifinal against England

T20 WC: IND vs ENG semifinal shatters record for most-streamed T20I match

Varun Chakarvarthy and Mitchell Santner (L-R)

T20 WC: India or New Zealand, who has a better spin record in tournament

India vs New Zealand

How India and New Zealand have performed against each other in T20 WC

IND vs NZ player battles for T20 WC final

Samson vs Henry, Seifert vs Bumrah: Key battles in IND vs NZ T20 WC final

Narendra Modi Stadium

How Team India have fared at Narendra Modi Stadium in T20 internationals?

Topics : India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

India vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreHappy International Women's Day Wishes 2026Market Crash TodayDelhi TrafficSleep Orders You should not IgnoreGold and Silver Rate todayOTT This WeekHurun Rich List 2026International Women's Day 2026IMD Weather Update