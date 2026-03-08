IND vs NZ live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 final match?
India will be keen to rewrite history and create new memories at Ahmedabad, especially after the heartbreak of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final held at the same venue.
BS Web Team New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The Narendra Modi Stadium, promising an exhilarating showdown between two of the tournament’s most consistent sides. India will be keen to rewrite history and create new memories at Ahmedabad, especially after the heartbreak of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final held at the same venue. Check IND vs NZ T20 WC final LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
The Indian team comes into the final buoyed by a commanding semi-final win over the England national cricket team. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the batting lineup has shown depth and versatility, with each player capable of taking the game away from the opposition. While the batting unit appears well-settled, the bowling attack could see adjustments, particularly around spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, whose form has been inconsistent in recent outings.
New Zealand earned their spot in the final with a comprehensive win over the South Africa national cricket team in the semi-finals. Their campaign has been spearheaded by explosive opener Finn Allen, whose blistering century in the knockout stage has made him one of the tournament’s most formidable batters.
Also Read
With aggressive openers, a balanced bowling lineup led by Matt Henry, and both teams chasing history, the final promises a high-octane encounter as India aim to defend their title and New Zealand pursue their maiden T20 World Cup triumph.
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final broadcasting details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 6:17 PM IST