Will go with ICC decision: BCCI vice-president Shukla on IND vs PAK match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has reiterated that the Indian board will abide by whatever decision is taken by the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the India–Pakistan fixture at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

ALSO READ: Scotland records highest team total by an associate team in T20 World Cups Speaking to reporters on Monday, Shukla said the BCCI has maintained a consistent position on the issue and will follow the ICC’s ruling, adding that the board has nothing further to state beyond that.

BCCI maintains hands-off stance

Shukla underlined that the matter rests entirely with the global governing body, with the BCCI choosing not to comment on the ongoing developments surrounding the high-profile group-stage clash scheduled for February 15 in Colombo.

Talks underway to resolve standoff

A resolution is expected after recent discussions involving the International Cricket Council, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Bangladesh Cricket Board. According to a media report from news agency ANI, the PCB is also consulting the Pakistan government to seek clear guidance before a formal position is announced.

An ICC delegation led by deputy chairman Imran Khawaja, along with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and BCB president Aminul Islam, met in Lahore on Sunday to discuss Pakistan’s stated decision to boycott the India match.

Background to Pakistan’s boycott call

The developments follow a statement from the Pakistan government indicating that the national team would not take the field for the February 15 game. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later linked the stance to issues involving Bangladesh, describing it as an act of solidarity.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, were replaced by Scotland in the tournament after their request to play all matches outside India was not accepted by the ICC. That request stemmed from the withdrawal of Mustafizur Rahman from the squad following directions from the BCCI amid concerns related to the situation in Bangladesh.

ICC scrutiny and possible consequences

The ICC has reportedly asked the PCB to demonstrate steps taken to mitigate what it has termed a potential ‘force majeure’ event, as required under the Members Participation Agreement. The PCB is understood to have cited government directives as the reason for its position, communicated to the ICC less than 10 days before the tournament.

The global body has also outlined the conditions under which ‘force majeure’ can be invoked, along with the sporting, commercial and governance implications of non-participation. The ICC has indicated that failure to stage the match could result in material losses and has the constitutional authority to consider sanctions, including suspension of membership, in the event of a serious breach.

PCB points to past precedent

The PCB believes it has grounds to defend its position if the matter escalates, pointing to a previous dispute with the BCCI over a bilateral series that reached the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee. That case related to an alleged failure to honour a 2014 memorandum of understanding for bilateral tours, which did not proceed due to the Indian government declining permission.