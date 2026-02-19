Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC 2026: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe pitch report and Colombo stadium stats

As the tournament moves into this crucial phase, the clash takes on extra significance. For Zimbabwe, it offers a stern test against a balanced and in-form Sri Lankan side.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In what promises to be an ideal warm-up for the Super 8 stage, Sri Lanka (SL) will face Zimbabwe (ZIM) on February 18 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Both teams, having already secured progression to the next stage, will be keen to end the group phase on a high note.
 
The co-hosts, Sri Lanka, have been in excellent form, winning all three of their matches and topping Group B. Their momentum and well-rounded squad make them a formidable challenge for any opponent. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have created history by reaching the Super 8s after missing out on the 2024 edition. Their journey has been impressive, highlighted by a memorable victory over Australia that cemented their spot in the next round.
 
 
As the tournament moves into this crucial phase, the clash takes on extra significance. For Zimbabwe, it offers a stern test against a balanced and in-form Sri Lankan side. For Sri Lanka, it’s an opportunity to maintain their unbeaten run and fine-tune strategies ahead of tougher encounters in the Super 8s. Both teams are expected to give their best, making this a highly anticipated and potentially thrilling contest for fans. 
 
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 R Premadasa stadium pitch report

The renowned Sri Lankan venue has already hosted four games in the tournament, and notably, in each of those matches, the team batting first emerged victorious. This trend makes the toss a key factor, and it will be intriguing to see what decision the captain who wins the toss makes on this challenging pitch.
 
T20 World Cup 2026 SL vs ZIM: Head-to-head stats at R Premadasa stadium, Colombo
 
This will be the fourth time Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe take on each other in a T20I match at this venue on Thursday. Sri Lanka have 2 wins as compared to Zimbabwe's solitary win.
 
Most recent T20I match at R Premadasa stadium, Colombo
 
The most recent T20I match played at the R Premadasa stadium, Colombo was Match 38 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between India and Pakistan. The Men in Blue won the encounter on the day by 61 runs
 
R Premadasa Stadium key T20I stats
Stat Value
Total Matches 63
Matches Won Batting First 27
Matches Won Bowling First 35
Average 1st Innings Score 144
Average 2nd Innings Score 128
Highest Total Recorded 215/5 (19.4 overs) – BAN vs SL
Lowest Total Recorded 80/10 (17.2 overs) – AFG vs ENG
Highest Score Chased 215/5 (19.4 overs) – BAN vs SL
Lowest Score Defended 115/6 (20 overs) – RSA vs SL
 

